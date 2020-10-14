One the UK’s largest scaffolding suppliers has invested in two Hiab 188B-2 Hi Duo Cranes on a Scania chassis to boost its 70-strong fleet. Generation UK, part of global Altrad Group, has 17 locations across the UK and supplies commercial scaffolding and access solutions to major construction developments.

The brand-new hi-tech cranes are operated by remote control and are connected with Hiab’s HiConnect technology which tracks real-time data on crane usage and operator performance.

Jamie Whale, national fleet and transport manager for Generation UK said the investment would help the business retain its Silver Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) accreditation.

“As the UK’s largest supplier of scaffolding we deliver materials to some of the biggest construction sites which have stringent requirements around site safety,” he explained.

“Commercial sites require lifting plans from delivery suppliers like us and we often have site-specific guidelines to adhere to, which helps to manage risk and improve health and safety.

“Space can be challenging and we often have a small window to deliver, so we need to make sure we can deliver safely and swiftly; investing in the right equipment helps us to do that.

“Our business needs to evidence year on year reductions in our carbon footprint to maintain our Silver FORS accreditation. The HiConnect software which monitors crane usage will play a major role in that.

“The Silver FORS accreditation is a requirement for several of our customers, so I’m really pleased we have a tool which makes it easier for us to evidence our sustainable credentials and continue operating on those sites.

“The platform gives us real-time insights on operator performance and actual crane usage, we fully expect to reduce our fuel emissions over time.”

David McDonald, northern key account manager and area sales manager said: “These two cranes are perfectly-suited to Generation UK’s needs. The remote-control operations combined with HiConnect software gives incredible visibility for the operator and the fleet manager.

“Jamie explained to us that reducing downtime was a priority for Generation UK. Our ProCare essential service contract combined with HiConnect will make sure trucks and cranes are on the roads for as long as possible.

“HiConnect’s real-time operational data pin points when maintenance is due and our engineers can connect to the crane to trouble shoot any issues ahead of a call out, giving us the opportunity to respond quicker to maintenance and repair needs.

“We know it’s possible that HiConnect can calculate productivity cost savings of over £1,000 per crane for one year based on idling time alone, which I’m confident Generation UK will benefit from.”