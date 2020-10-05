Tridify announced today it has been awarded an Epic MegaGrant to develop a new BIM streaming service, enabling AEC professionals to view interactive BIM models rendered with Unreal Engine streamed to any mobile device.

Designed to improve collaboration at all stages of the construction process, the service will make existing workflows more efficient and increase the quality of the viewing experience, when sharing large BIMs remotely.

Breaking down existing barriers to sharing large BIMs, the service works with any size of model on any device. Previously, due to the size of data and restrictions of mobile devices, viewing large models remotely made collaboration difficult. Users can now benefit from uninterrupted workflows, seamlessly interacting with complex models from any location.

Tridify’s new service automatically publishes any IFC file to Unreal Engine and streams it to users via a URL. As the model is streamed directly to a device, there is no need to download any additional applications. The service will be available during October via a range of different priced packages and is an addition to Tridify’s existing set of BIM publishing tools.

“Being able to view any type of BIM model on any device, rendered in the industry’s highest quality game engine Unreal, is a major milestone in the streamlining of AEC workflows,” said Alexander Le Bell, Tridify CEO. “The service solves the problem of how to share complete models of large scale developments such as airports, hospitals or shopping malls with everyone, anywhere, without any technical or financial barriers. Tridify is delighted to receive the MegaGrant from Epic Games to create the new service and transform the working practices of architects, engineers and BIM managers.”

“The new Tridify service opens up amazing opportunities for the AEC community to benefit from the power of Unreal Engine visualisations, as they work more remotely with increasingly complex BIMs,” commented David Weir-McCall, Business Development, Unreal Engine Enterprise, Epic Games. “Making Unreal Engine more accessible in this way will allow the AEC ecosystem to understand projects more easily and open communication between designer and client.”

Users can select to combine different models, such as architecture, HVAC, plumbing or electricity, or simply choose to stream a complete BIM model. Future tools will include mark-up, annotations, measuring and cutting planes.

For more information and video demo please visit: https://go.tridify.com/bim-streaming-signup