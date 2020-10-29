Civil engineer and infrastructure specialist Barhale has been awarded the contract to deliver infrastructure enabling works for the western extension of South Staffordshire’s high-profile i54 business park.

Awarded by principal contractor Amey, the programme of works will include the construction of a foul water drainage pumping station and associated M&E apparatus located in a purpose-built 10 metre deep, 5 metre diameter sunk into rock. Its construction as an underpinned shaft will provide the safest and most cost-effective solution.

In order to minimise impact to the local environment, the installation of associated sewer and pumping main pipework will be carried out using a mixture of open cut and directional drilling techniques.

The western extension of the 98-hectare i54 business park will release an additional 100,000 square metres of development land adjacent to the M54 motorway on the border between the City of Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire. The existing i54 park is already recognised as a centre for manufacturing. Occupiers of the existing development include MOOG Aerospace, Eurofins Scientific and Jaguar Land Rover.

James Ingamells, Regional Manager, is looking forward to Barhale playing its part in the next stage of i54.

“The i54 Business Park is undoubtedly one of the most exciting and prestigious projects in the region and one which is already attracting an international reputation,” he said. “As a locally head-quartered business we are proud to be involved and very aware of the impact that the development has had to date in terms of regeneration, attracting investment and creating jobs. We are thoroughly pleased to have been selected by Amey to deliver our element of the works.”

Contract completion is expected in early 2021.