Civil and structural engineers RWO, has secured an undisclosed six-figure contract to support the new Rockingham Logistics Hub at the former Rockingham Speedway site near Corby in the East Midlands.

This is a 250-acre site with planning for end-to-end automotive processing, which when open will have storage capacity for 50,000 cars along with several vehicle maintenance buildings and 40,000 sq. ft. of office space.

The contract involves re-evaluating the plans for the vehicle maintenance buildings, which are being built on a concrete raft specifically designed by RWO to replace the original cost prohibitive piled solution, spreading the load of the building over a wider area.

The work also sees the preparation of designs and supplying a package of engineering services to ensure a successful structural infrastructure build programme, which is due for completion in spring 2021.

The news comes as RWO, which has maintained a resilient performance in the face of economic uncertainties caused by the pandemic, continues to build on planned strategic growth, which sees revenues exceed turnover forecast of £1.75m in the past 12 months.

Head of RWO Leeds, Andrew Fairburn, said: “This is another high-profile project working to create one of the UK’s foremost independent automotive logistics centres. It’s great to be involved, reflecting the skills and expertise available to support multi-million pound national investment projects.

“We have a very healthy forward order book and expect to see further national contract success and expansion over the next 12 months.”

Alan Cooper, director at contractors Core Special Projects, said: “We are working in close partnership with the RWO team to develop a successful engineering solution. They have the skills and experience to deliver service and quality for this important project, which will benefit so many in the local area.”

Photocaption: RWO has won a contract to provide engineering services at the Rockingham Logistics Hub