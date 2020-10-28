Business is booming for a farming company which is now supplying specialist composts, manures and mulches in bulk thanks to a unique project between Hiab and Nugent Trailer.

Nick and Heather Stevens initially started growing mushrooms at Connetts Farm some 20 years ago and have progressed to selling mushroom compost, horse manure, compost, top soil, mulch and fire wood.

Initially sold in feed or fertilizer bags, customer demand has recently soared for horticulture products available by cubic metre, which called for an on-road lifting solution which would support larger bulk deliveries.

A unique partnership between Hiab and Nugent Trailer has seen Connetts Farm benefit from a new electric-powered crane installed on a trailer with solar-charging ability.

Nick Stevens from Connetts Farm said: “We reached a point where our customers wanted us to supply more specialist composts, manures and mulches in large bags directly to their door. At that time, we only had a tipping trailer which wasn’t suitable for clean, effective and safe delivery.

“Top soil is one of the heaviest products we sell which needs a heavy-duty crane to lift it off the truck. I was already familiar with Hiab’s cranes, so I spoke to them to see if they could help. We’ve since invested in a HIAB T-CLX 018-2 (with 1 manual extension) on a Nugent F3720H 3.5 tonne flatbed trailer which has opened up doors for us as a business.

“We’ve been able to meet increasing demand throughout spring and summer while people focused on improving outdoor spaces during lockdown. It’s given us real scope to grow our customer base.”

John Abbott, southern key account manager for Hiab said: “There is currently a gap in the market for a quality trailer-mounted crane with excellent lifting capabilities. Our partnership with Nugent offers a practical solution to the market which has the added bonus of green credentials.

“When Nick approached us, we were able to offer something which ticked all of his boxes. The HIAB T-CLX 018-2 with one manual extension can lift 430kgs at 4.2m with a maximum lift of 995kg, combined with the Nugent Trailer it’s the perfect solution.

“Our crane is also fully electric and very quiet to operate, which is also better for the environment. We’ve worked with Nugent to connect an impressive 400AH battery pack which is charged with a 30 AMP solar charge panel within the trailer. The power can then be monitored through a simple phone app.

“We’re always looking at ways to make life easier for our customers and this is one of the solutions we have developed to offer specialist heavy-duty lifting equipment straight from a manufacturer ‘off the shelf’. I’m confident this solution will prove popular as we roll it out further across UK and Ireland.”

Colm Brown, sales and technical director for Nugent Trailer said: “This specialist trailer crane we have developed with Hiab will help farmers, builders’ merchants, gardeners, horticulturists, plant operations and local councils, anyone in fact who is having manual handling issues for deliveries where a crane/trailer combination could be the solution.

“We have engineered the chassis to accept the crane from the factory, it has been designed to be completely stable carrying weight on the trailer and moving bulky items at height.

“Our Dual Drive™ suspension reduces vibrations and suspension chatter, minimises stress on the chassis and cuts shock waves to the towing vehicle. The trailer itself is extremely low noise, making it suitable for use in residential areas, combined with the electric HIAB crane – it’s a top-quality piece of kit which offers best possible pay load for the user.”