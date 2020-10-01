Arthur McKay, a leading building support services provider in the UK and an Atalian Servest company, has appointed Steve Wallbanks as Managing Director to spearhead growth.

With more than 30 years’ experience in the FM industry, Steve will be responsible for steering the strategic direction of the company and expanding the its service offerings. He brings a wealth of knowledge and technical expertise that will be fundamental in improving service quality.

Steve joins Arthur McKay following his role as Integration Director UK, US & Asia at parent company Atalian Servest for the last two years. Prior to this he worked for Servest SA, in Johannesburg, as CEO South Africa & Africa Business.

Steve Wallbanks said: “I’m pleased to be joining the Arthur McKay team and I am excited about heading up this growing business. Having worked with Atalian Servest for the last two years I have a clear understanding of the proposed development initiatives for Arthur McKay and I’m proud to be driving these forward with the rest of the team.”

Commenting on Steves’ appointment, Daniel Dickson, CEO UK & Ireland, Atalian Servest said: “Steve brings with him the expertise to really drive forward new projects for Arthur McKay, challenging traditional service approaches to enhance customer experience in the process. I know Steve and his team will continue to deliver the highest standards of operation that the company is known for.”