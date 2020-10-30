As of January 2021, ISS will provide integrated facility services for an international industry and manufacturing client.

The partnership involves facilities management of sites across the United States, Canada and Latin America.

The five-year contract, once fully operational and phased in, will be one of the largest contracts in the United States and amounts to an annual revenue of approximately 1 per cent of the 2019 Group revenue.

The contract covers more than 63 sites, including offices, warehouses, production and research facilities across the United States, Canada and Latin America.

Wide Range of FM Services

Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Group CEO, ISS, commented:

“We are excited and look forward to building this strategic, long-term relationship. We will work closely with our customer to ensure compliance, reduced complexity and cost leadership in their workplace, while at the same time delivering a safe working environment and a fantastic workplace experience for all their employees, visitors and partners on sites.”

Dan Ryan, CEO Americas, ISS, said: “Our customer intends to transition from a local sourcing model in facility management to a regional and centralized setup and ISS will be the primary supplier of integrated facility services.

“ISS will use its proven technology and hygiene solutions and leverage best practices from our global COVID-19 service experience to provide the highest standards of service to our customer. With high levels of self-delivery, our trained and engaged colleagues within ISS will be on sites to serve our customer and their end-users.”

ISS will deliver a wide range of services, including facility management, food services, cleaning and hygiene, security and reception, waste management, technical maintenance, engineering support, landscaping, mail and parcel services, amongst others.

Operations will go live starting in January 2021, and new sites will be onboarded throughout the year.