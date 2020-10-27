Fusion21 has launched a £1.1bn workplace & facilities framework, to meet the facilities management needs of a range of public sector organisations

Designed to meet the facilities management needs of a wide range of public sector organisations in the blue light, central government, education, health, housing and local authority sectors, the framework is aligned with market requirements.

Opportunities are available for both large organisations and SMEs.

Lots 1 and 2 are multi-sourcing options that allow the appointment of a service provider to deliver multiple services (bundled or TFM) incorporating elements of physical asset management, service management and process management.

Lots 3 to 6 offer individual services and will allow interested suppliers to bid for lots specific to their capability.

The full lot structure includes:

Lot 1 – FM principal contractor

Lot 2 – FM managing agent

Lot 3 – Cleaning & washroom services

Lot 4 – Security services

Lot 5 – Waste management

Lot 6 – Building engineering services (M&E)

The framework includes flexible call-off processes with options for both direct awards and further competitions.

‘In response to market demand’

Peter Francis, director of operations at Fusion21, said: “Set for launch in February 2021, this framework has been developed in response to market demand – reflecting feedback provided from both our members and the supply chain.

“It marks the next stage in developing Fusion21’s FM offer which has grown from strength to strength over recent years.

“Fusion21 is an established framework provider that is well respected throughout the public sector.

“Our procurement teams are experienced technical experts in their fields that understand the needs of suppliers when tendering and a contributor to our success is how we work for the mutual benefit of our suppliers and members.

“We welcome applications from interested organisations that meet the criteria set out in the tender documents are now available on the Delta e-Sourcing Portal.

The submission deadline for the framework is 9 December at noon.