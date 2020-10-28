The sequins may have been in shorter supply at this evening’s virtual 2020 IWFM Impact Awards, but the star quality shone out as an online audience of hundreds celebrated the gamechangers whose extraordinary achievements were honoured at the most unusual ceremony in the flagship event’s twenty-year history.

Transmitting from home, in full tuxedo, IWFM Chairman Martin Bell said:

‘This year, workplace and facilities professionals have been helping their organisations confront unprecedented challenges. Yet we have also been at the forefront of new opportunities around the evolution of work and workplace during and post-pandemic.

‘I would like to thank all of the organisations that entered across all of our categories this time, when everyone was managing significant challenges in their organisations or with their clients; without you, the impact on society from COVID-19 is unthinkable, and we must recognise our relevance and our impact.’

Eleven winners, representing teams and individuals from across the sector, were revealed via video-link by the lead judges whose independent teams had scrutinised and shortlisted scores of entries they whittled down to thirty-seven finalists across the diverse categories.

A further four winners were also announced, chosen by public vote from a second shortlist of twenty finalists in an additional ‘COVID Response’ category. Launched in the summer, the new category was devised to recognise the contribution made by workplace and facilities managers in the wake of the pandemic. The award proved so popular it was divided into four discrete awards to recognise the scale and variety of initiatives.

Chair of Judges Julie Kortens said:



‘It has been an absolute privilege to be involved in the COVID Response Award. It acts as a true reminder of how special workplace and facilities management really is. Whether it’s maintaining safe, productive and connected working environments, supporting the wider community, responding directly to the pandemic or adapting to new realities; every single one of you is a true FM hero.’

A new Trailblazer Award, recognising an individual who is a leading light and inspiration to others and for the positive and profound impact they have on the workplace and facilities management profession, went to Steve Gladwin.

Describing Gladwin as a quiet, distinguished pioneer of all matters relating to workplace and facilities management, IWFM CEO Linda Hausmanis said:



‘In recent years, [he] has been at the heart of these very Awards, but that is only one of the contributions that this industry titan has made. He is a well-recognised figure, both in the UK and on the world stage. He has been a Board member of BIFM, as we once were, Chair of the Facilities Management Association in Australia, Chair of the umbrella organisation, Global FM and, of course, Chair of Judges for these, Awards.’

The winners were:

Workplace Experience: Office/Corporate Environment

Edinburgh Park Office, Diageo & Sodexo

Workplace Experience: Non-Office/Corporate Environment

12 Day Mobilisation of all FM Services at NHS Nightingale North-West, Interserve Group

Positive Climate Action

Barings

Social Value

Homeworks Garden and Home Improvement Service, PM Training

Technology

Matrix Booking, Hubs Network Collaboration

Collaboration

‘WeCo’ – at the leading edge of Vested partnership, Johnson & Johnson together with Sodexo

Wellbeing

Authentic Wellbeing, EMCOR UK

Newcomer of the Year

Jack Flanagan, Pareto Facilities Management

Manager of the Year

Stephanie Welch, Ove Arup & Partners

Team of the Year (Private sector)

Yorkshire Ambulance Service Interim FM Team, Sewell Facilities Management

Trailblazer Award

Steve Gladwin.

The COVID Response winners were:

COVID-19 Response Award: Keeping Good Work Going

Covid-19 Response, Lloyds Banking Group and Mitie

COVID-19 Response Award: Supporting the Community

Edmonton Green Shopping Centre – Supporting the Community throughout COVID-19, Ashdown Phillips & Partners

COVID-19 Response Award: On the COVID Frontline

Facilities Management Team, NHS Property Services

COVID-19 Response Award: Adapting to New Realities

University of Greenwich IFM Mobilisation, Sodexo, The University of Greenwich and Gardiner & Theobald LLP

