Offsite manufacturers looking to boost the profile of MMC in the public sector are wanted for a new four-year framework to supply schools, hospitals and community buildings.

The Modular Buildings (MB2) framework from LHC is for the design, supply, installation and hire of permanent, temporary, and refurbished modular buildings for the public sector. It primarily covers education, healthcare, emergency services, offices and community related amenities such as sport facilities and theatres, but it can also be used for residential projects that are part of a mixed-use development or for student accommodation.

Suppliers that want to be part of the framework need to offer a full turnkey solution, providing all services required to deliver a full project from design through to handover.

Mij Rahman, director of procurement at LHC, said:

“We’ve seen the public sector’s appetite for offsite construction increase over recent years, with contracting authorities procuring £100million of work through our previous MB1 framework.

“This framework needs enthusiastic, innovative suppliers that want to work with us and continue to raise standards within the MMC market and can also provide local authorities with high quality services that deliver long term value.”

The framework is split into four workstreams with eight lots that bidders can apply for.

For more information on how to apply for the MB2 framework, contact your regional hub: www.lhc.gov.uk/contact-us/

Mij Rahman, Director of procurement at LHC