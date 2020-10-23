Midlands contractor G F Tomlinson has completed works on an innovative modular housing scheme in Grantham, which is the first of its kind in the region.

Delivered for South Kesteven District Council, through the Scape Regional Construction framework, the scheme comprises two modular housing developments valued at a total of £2.1m, which will provide critical social housing to meet the current requirements of the local authority.

Works commenced at the two developments – Kinoulton Court and Earlesfield Lane – late last year and the plots were completed in summer.

The 2,200 sq. ft. Earlesfield development comprises a block of four one-bedroom semi-detached apartments and Kinoulton Court is a 5,400 sq. ft. housing development comprising 10 one-bedroom apartments split into two blocks – one of which has four one-bedroom apartments and the other, six one-bedroom apartments.

Delivered by lorry to site, the houses were fitted onto prepared foundations which include functioning pipe works and electrics. This process ensures that time is saved at the construction stage, with 10 weeks of programme time being saved for this particular scheme, compared to traditional methods.

Works on both South Kesteven plots involved clearance of the sites – as Earlesfield was a small car park and Kinoulton Court, underutilised land. Prior to the installation of the modular units by supply chain partner, Premier Modular Ltd, a full enabling groundworks package was required for each plot with foundations, drainage and a protective ground gas membrane. The homes were then roofed and cladded on site, before external works were undertaken to each property including fenced boundaries, landscaped gardens, carparking and footpaths.

External elevations were fitted with insulation and brick slips, and all internal finishes were completed by Premier Modular Ltd including UPVC glazing, mechanical and electrical works, plastering, decorations, flooring and commissioning. The traditional timber truss roofs and slate tiling was completed on site due to restrictions with transporting overly large modular building sections through the narrow residential streets.

Craig Stopper, framework manager at G F Tomlinson, said: “We are pleased to have delivered this critical modular housing scheme in the region, to facilitate the fundamental need for social housing for South Kesteven District Council.

“The modular housing plots were completed on-time and to a high standard which is a testament to our project teams and local supply chain partners, who have quickly adapted to the new guidelines which have been introduced as a result of the pandemic, to ensure safe working and social distancing on site.

“We are certainly seeing an increase in the demand for modular construction as an energy efficient, comprehensive solution for social housing, that provides high-quality, affordable, easily accessible and adaptable accommodation. As modular sites are relatively unaffected by environmental delays such as bad weather – less logistical transport is required for materials which is more environmentally friendly and generates less waste.”

SKDC Cabinet Member for Housing and Planning, Cllr Robert Reid, said: “We are building new homes in a range of different ways and the modular housing project is unique for us in that it has not been a traditional on-site build.

“These are ambitious new-style developments providing homes for those who need them most and I am delighted to say both modular housing plots are fully occupied. We are creating a better quality of life for our residents, which is part of our vision for the future of this district.”

Mark Robinson, Scape Group chief executive, said: “The UK’s housing shortage needs to be addressed with speed and efficiency, so it’s exciting to see G F Tomlinson and South Kesteven District Council using our Regional Construction framework and innovative modular construction methods to do just that. We take great pride in helping them to deliver a regional first strategy that will be of huge benefit to local communities.”