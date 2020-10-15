Employee-owned packaging company, Kite Packaging, has recently expanded two of its popular pack room products, their dynamic gummed paper tape machine and glue gun bundles.

Efficiency in your pack room is essential to ensure the smooth running of your operation, along with high-quality equipment at your disposal.

Kites new gummed paper tape dispenser is suitable for medium to large sized operations and has an array of benefits to improve speed and efficiency within your operation. One of the most dynamic gummed paper tape machines on the market, it is ideal for those looking for an automated solution, with the flexibility of a portable machine. With over 20 pre-set length and an auto-repeat, the ability to electronically provide any tape length between 150mm-2200mm in length, a guillotine blade and much more, it is sure to increase efficiency.

Their new glue gun bundles are the perfect cost-saving addition to any company requiring glue guns with hot melt adhesive glue sticks. Commonly used to firmly bond a variety of materials such as wood, paper card, fabrics, foam, glass, plastics, corrugated cartons and much more, the glue gun works by melting the stick of glue at a high temperature.

