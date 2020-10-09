Henley-in-Arden based commercial decoration company Harvey UK has won a contract to carry out the decorating and finishing of Birmingham’s tallest residential tower block.

Harvey UK will carry out all of the painting, decorating and finishing work on 481 apartments in The Mercian 42-storey tower in Broad Street. The development is being carried out by Sisk on behalf of Yorkshire-based Moda Living.

The tower, on the site of the former Tramps nightclub, will include shared lounges, health and sports facilities, a dining club with demonstration kitchen, and a 200-metre running track on the roof.

Harvey UK managing director Tony Harvey said the new block would service the growing demand for city centre accommodation in Birmingham.

“The Mercian is set to become an iconic building in the heart of Birmingham and we are delighted to have secured this prestigious contract. It will have excellent facilities and will be finished to a very high standard,” he said.

Established in 1966, Harvey UK is a family-owned finishing and maintenance specialist, working on major projects in the industrial, education, health, local authority and residential sectors.

With offices in Henley-in-Arden and London, the group has a wide portfolio of blue-chip client projects including JLR, Muller, the NHS, Kier, Balfour Beatty, Skanska, Lendlease and the Royal Air Force.