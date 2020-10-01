A Fence is an outdoor physical structure that helps provide an enclosure for an area. While it can be used for various purposes, one major purpose is to demarcate an area as a way of preventing encroachment. They can be constructed from posts and connected with wire, rails, netting, or boards.

There are different styles as well as types and they can be made with different materials too. The type and material that you choose will depend largely on what you want to achieve with it. Common styles include:

Chain link

Split rail

Kentucky post and board

Privacy fence

Wood picket, etc.

Common materials for making fences include

Wood

Aluminum

PVC

Wrought Iron

Electric

Bamboo

You can read more about them here.

Why You Should Install One

Installing a fence on your property can have many benefits. Asides the aesthetics and curb appeal that it adds to the property, below are some other reasons you may want to do so.

Privacy

Most people who live on or own their property usually like privacy. Whatever you choose to do whether swimming, sunbathing, or enjoying time with family, you want to be sure that no one is watching you or trespassing. Installing a fence affords you the privacy you need in your home.

Security

This is perhaps the main reason a lot of people invest in fencing their property. No one wants an intruder encroaching on their property or home whether it is a criminal or any other wandering soul. You may also live in an area with close proximity to wildlife and do not want them coming into your yard. A good fence will help prevent all of these.

Safety

For families with kids and pets, fencing off your home is important as you do not want them wondering off your premises. It will keep them in the confines of your yard, preventing them from wandering off. For your pets such as dogs, it can help keep them from getting lost or contracting diseases from outside and bringing such back to your home. It can also help to prevent accidents, such as drowning, if you have a body of water in your backyard.

Establishing Boundaries

To avoid trespassing on your land either by accident or intentionally, rather than getting upset or worked up about it, you can put up a fence to mark your boundaries. You can establish the start as well as the end of your land and avoid any form of dispute. It also lets you know how much space you have so that you can work within the boundary of your space and not also encroach on other people’s land.

Beautifying Your Home

Usually, fences are built for utility purposes but that is not to say they cannot be beautiful. As soon as you decide to construct one, part of the groundwork is choosing a type and design that will complement your home. Asides other reasons for putting one up, you may simply put one up to add to your home’s appeal and value.

What to Know Before Installation

Despite your reasons for wanting to install a fence, depending on where you live, there might be things you need to put into consideration before doing. Though we will briefly look at some of these consideration factors below, you can check out more of them in this article: https://www.bhg.com/home-improvement/outdoor/fences/before-you-build-a-fence/.

Building Codes and Regulations

In Cincinnati, there are regulations and codes for putting up a fence that you need to follow. You also must get approval or permit from the City Council and pay a fee for a Certificate of Compliance or Certificate of Appropriateness. There are also specifications and guidelines that must be followed.

Get a Survey

A survey of your land helps you know your property line and determine the appropriate place to put your fence. You may be able to get a copy from the Cincinnati Buildings and Inspections Department or may need a professional quantity surveyor to do one for you. This will save you any stress or headache arising from any disputes in the future.

It is most likely you have neighbors on either sides of your property so you may also need to discuss with them about putting up your fence. This is not to get their approval but to clear up any boundaries issues or disputes that may occur.

Installing Your Fence

After you have done all due diligence and gotten the necessary permits and it is time to go on with your fence installation in Cincinnati, you need to decide how to go about it. There are many DIY guides available but if you want a good job, your best bet will be to engage experienced professionals who are local to Cincinnati to handle it for you. Much more than building it, they understand local laws and codes governing fence installations. They can also help you restore, repair, and revitalize old ones.

Conclusion

Installing a fence in Cincinnati offers you so many benefits which you should take advantage of. You must however remember to take the necessary precautions discussed above to ensure you get the best possible. If you must do it yourself, get all the help you can. If however you want the best outcome, you will be better off employing professionals to get the job done for you. This will serve you better in the long run.