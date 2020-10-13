Axis Communications, the global industry leader in network video, has called for a reinvigorated emphasis on the outer layer of security, the physical perimeter, in its latest whitepaper, Perimeter protection with intelligent surveillance. As the global threat landscape continues to evolve with new enterprising methods to breach organisations’ physical and virtual barriers, more advanced perimeter protection methods capable of providing verifiable real-time alerts, location data, target tracking and the ability to package the evidence and data for post incident investigation, is urgently needed.

With the identification of new threat vectors, it’s important to continuously risk assess the types of attack and the resulting protective measures required. In the face of more stringent government and industry regulations and standards around perimeter protection, a need to reduce manpower costs, and more awareness around increasing terrorist threats of different means and sizes, the security of the perimeter has never been more vital.

The whitepaper explains the importance of employing comprehensive protection at the perimeter, and offers a breakdown of sensor options and applications, highlighting the key points for consideration across all industries when choosing and implementing such a solution. In the case of critical infrastructure sites, a breach could be catastrophic, with the possibility of someone tampering with water quality or altering gas pressure bringing huge risks and potential loss of life. In addition to this, a physical attack can often coincide with a cyber attack; the dual approach serving to confuse staff and leave key assets vulnerable.

Yet while many organisations already implement effective cyber security strategies, an inadequately guarded perimeter can prove to be the weak link in the chain, enabling criminals to access premises and cause damage to key assets, or launch a well-orchestrated attack. Intelligent physical security solutions can play a vital role in securing a site. While barriers and gates will work to slow down an intruder, or delay someone entering a premises, it is the installation of automatic intrusion detection technology that will prove a formidable defense against today’s threat actors.

Lucas Young, Business Development Manager, network surveillance, transportation and critical infrastructure at Axis Communications, commented: “As threats and countermeasures evolve, one critical aspect remains constant; the integrity and security of the perimeter; a fundamental consideration in providing a safe and secure environment for all staff, visitors and members of the public. With regulations placing ever more onus on industry sectors to demonstrate security understanding and compliance, a scalable, future-proof solution, backed by the full support of a trusted partner will create a formidable barrier against the next generation of attack.”

Network cameras offer high quality video surveillance both inside and at the perimeter of a site, with options such as thermal image detection further enhancing this capability. The capture of real-time evidence of a physical attack in progress, rather than the after-the-fact forensic video typically offered by legacy systems, provides authorities with timely evidence of any attack on the premises as it occurs. IP audio systems, comprising digital speakers on a network, can be used to sound alarms and issue live or pre-recorded verbal warnings, complementing video for a combined audio-visual deterrent and surveillance solution.

Understanding current technology capabilities as well as an appreciation of future trends is a sound operational security and procurement approach for any security practitioner. To aid in knowledge building and enable customers to make an informed decision around the adoption of such solutions, this whitepaper covers the following key areas:

Perimeter protection solutions – Physical solutions and intrusion detection

Physical solutions and intrusion detection Video-based solutions – The application of cameras, thermographic and visible light options

– The application of cameras, thermographic and visible light options Modern enhancements – Processing speeds, deep learning, AI and analytics

– Processing speeds, deep learning, AI and analytics Cost evaluation – Establishing total cost of ownership (TCO) and measuring ROI

– Establishing total cost of ownership (TCO) and measuring ROI Axis’ proposal – Summarising Axis’ own approach to integrated perimeter protection

Through the multi-layering of different measures, commonly referred to as ‘defence-in-depth, comprehensive protection is achieved when all of these layers work together. Security is not significantly reduced with the loss of any single layer. This converged approach to security is the best line of defence as the dynamic threat evolves, with strategies employed across physical and cyber security to address vulnerabilities and maximise resistance. Working with partners and vendors to build trusted relationships across the supply chain establishes guarantees as to the authenticity and integrity of such systems, and helps to build a smarter, safer world.