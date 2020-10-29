Being the capital of the Catalonia region in Spain, Barcelona attracts over 9 million over-night tourists last year. Whilst this year and next year will be temporarily lower than this amount due to Spain’s struggle with Coronavirus, Barcelona will always remain a tourist hotspot in Europe.

For this reason, buying a property close to the city centre is going to be a safe bet. Apartments for sale in Barcelona city are not going to be inflated much, because this isn’t a good economic time. But in such economic despair arises investment opportunities for those that can afford it…

Barcelona is a magnet for international talent. Some of the world’s leading multinational companies have chosen the city as a base thanks to the city’s low cost of living, cheap rents, excellent infrastructure and lifestyle. That’s why it is a suitable place to work in a top company and promote in your job.

Properties in Barcelona are common purchases for expats who wish to move to Catalonia. And why not? Barcelona is an incredible place to live, with beautiful people and incredible amenities, entertainment, beaches and a world-renowned football team.

Whether you’re buying an apartment in Barcelona for yourself or to rent out (or both), there are different neighbourhoods that suit different circumstances. Here is a guide on the flats for sale in Barcelona, and where may suit you.

Zones to buy properties in Barcelona

Eixample Derecho

This area is very different from Gracia, even though it lays right next door. It’s a difficult place to pronounce for a foreigner (try lay-sham-pluh), but it’s easy to navigate with the large grid-like parallel streets.

This is a high-demand area due to it’s close proximity to almost everything: shops, schools, restaurants, it’s all happening in Eixample Derecho. This is the ultimate place for tourists, especially if they’re here to site-see. An apartment here is within walking distance to Passeig de Gracia, Sagrada Familia and Plaça Catalunya.

Sarrià – Sant Gervasi

This district is located in Barcelona’s upper zone and is one of the most prestigious in the city. Here we find important universities, business schools such as IESE and ESADE and prestigious private hospitals.

It is a very welcoming and well-kept area, with numerous public parks and the proximity to the Collserola mountains, the natural lung of Barcelona. The flats are usually very spacious, with an area of over 150 m2, while we also find stunning villas with all the comforts of the big city nearby.

This is the kind of place you want to live in if you enjoy being in a quiet place that’s positioned on the fringes of a bustling city centre. It is a bit further, but the metro is very impressive in Barcelona and so getting around shouldn’t be an issue.

Gracia

Gracia is a trendy borough in Barcelona – one that has a buzzing youthful atmosphere. Whilst it used to be a separate town, it’s not included in a map of Barcelona, plus it isn’t too far from the centre anyway.

Gracia is perfect for those that want a village-feel with narrow streets, yet want a good nightlife. These two aren’t always easy to marry together but Gracia does it brilliantly. Prices are a tad above the average for Barcelona, but you will be investing in a neighbourhood that is only growing in popularity.

This isn’t the place to buy a property however if you’re looking to live here yourself, especially if you want old-town Barcelona. It isn’t cosy, narrow streets and old cafes so much as it is functional, big, and modern. If you’re a city-worker that wants to be close to shops and doesn’t mind the tourists, then this could be a great choice.

Ciutat Vella

This district is the historic centre of the city that looks back over all the centuries of history of the Catalan capital. It is one of the most attractive in Europe and will conquer you through the winding streets, the spaces that open as if they were secret places, the squares, the culture and the cosmopolitan spirit.

In this area we find beautifully renovated flats and fantastic opportunities to buy a property to suit our preferences in an extraordinary setting surrounded by tradition. If you want to live in the heart of the city and prefer to use alternative means of transport such as bicycles instead of cars, this is definitely the place for you.

In Ciutat Vella you can find everything from history in all its splendour in the Gothic quarter to one of the most attractive areas of Barcelona, El Born, which has established itself as the perfect place to enjoy a luxurious but minimalist lifestyle. In this respect, its excellent lofts that reflect the industrial heritage of the city are particularly noteworthy.

Final Words

Property in Barcelona isn’t as badly priced as you may think. Interest rates are at historical lows and it is the perfect time to obtain financing without waiting for prices to change, as the conditions for accessing mortgage credit could be less beneficial in the future. There are a lot of opportunities to find your new home and enjoy the Mediterranian way of life.