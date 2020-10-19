Arthur McKay, a leading building support services provider in the UK and an Atalian Servest company, appoints David Prendergast and Justin Wolvin as Regional Directors to strengthen the team and expand sales development opportunities.

David will steer both the Arthur McKay mechanical and electrical projects as well as subsidiary company Thermotech Solution’s fire protection teams. David is responsible for expanding Arthur McKay’s footprint in the North of England and will be leading the company’s new Stockport office.

David was previously Managing Director at Thermotech Solutions where he developed the business to become one of the UK’s leading fire protection companies. This led to the acquisition by Atalian Servest to form part of Arthur McKay in 2018. He brings more than 20 years’ experience in the fire protection industry.

“I’m delighted to be joining the Arthur McKay team and taking on the role of Regional Director. It’s been a pleasure working with the business during my time at Thermotech and we’ve had an exceptional journey together over the last couple of years. The fact that I have already worked very closely with Arthur McKay means I have a thorough understanding of the company’s position in the market,” commented on his appointment, David Prendergast.

In his new role as Regional Director, Justin will drive the company’s sales development and will be responsible for rolling out the company’s new products and services, and pioneering growth in the Central England area. Justin will lead the Nottingham and Leeds offices.

“It was a natural step for me to start delivering the projects I have developed over the last few years in a more client facing role. I’m so positive about the developments Arthur McKay has made, and about improving our offering to provide a truly end-to-end service solution for our existing customers, and new customers in different sectors,” said Justin Wolvin.

Justin has almost 30 years’ experience in the electrical sector. He has been with Arthur McKay for over five years and was previously Development Director where he built up a solid sales pipeline for special projects he ran primarily in the prison and courts sectors. Before joining the company Justin worked for an electrical contractor for more than 20 years.

“David and Justin are integral to the development of Arthur McKay. They both have extensive industry experience and knowledge of the business to start from an advantageous position. Their appointments are critical as we ramp up our expansion plans in the north. I’m pleased to welcome David to the Arthur McKay team, and Justin to his new position,” added Arthur McKay’s Managing Director, Steve Wallbanks.