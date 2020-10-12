Operations Team has been strengthened significantly with the hire of three new, experienced Operations Directors with immediate effect.

Glencar, an expanding construction company specialising in the warehouse/industrial, logistics/distribution, life science, pharmaceutical, tech and manufacturing sectors has today announced the appointment of three new Operations Directors to its rapidly expanding team.

Formerly with other leading industrial and logistics focussed contractors the experienced trio of Chris Looney, Darren Turner and Nick Lakin have been brought in to expand Glencar’s dynamic young team and to continue to deliver the highest standards for customers and end-users.

All three appointments bring a considerable amount of experience and expertise from within the construction industry and are highly skilled in industrial and commercial construction and fit-out, value engineering, cost management, project control and programme management.

Speaking about the appointments, Glencar Managing Director Eddie McGillycuddy Said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Chris, Darren and Nick into the business who come with an outstanding pedigree and will help us to reinforce our offering in core areas in which we operate and the type of projects we are delivering.

With further controlled growth on the horizon and a strong order book for the next 18 months we are resourcing carefully for the future and happy to have recruited three outstanding individuals who very closely share our values and strong focus on customer service, best-in-class project delivery and growing our capability”.

So far this year Glencar has secured and delivered new projects valued at more than £100 million for several new and valued repeat Blue Chip customers.

This includes several high-profile projects including most notably the new £75M Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC) in Harwell which Glencar has been entrusted to deliver and is being fast-tracked to bring the facility on line early so that it can provide an emergency response capability for the UK against the fight against Covid-19.

For further information about VMIC visit: https://www.vmicuk.com/