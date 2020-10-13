A Cornish construction company has appointed a new managing director.



Peter Sadler joins St Austell-based Gilbert & Goode with more than 25 years experience in the construction industry, specialising in the residential sector.



His impressive experience features commercial, development, and managerial roles within the South West for organisations including Kier Living, Midas, and Mowlem, as well as international positions in the Cayman Islands.



“Gilbert & Goode has a strong reputation for building high quality homes with a personal approach, which is what attracted me to the role,” said Peter Sadler.



“There is a fantastic team here, and I am looking forward to working with them to take the business through the transition from a regional builder to a developer, enhancing private open market sales, and delivering aspirational environments and communities for our customers to live.”



Established in 1972, Gilbert & Goode is now one of the largest Cornish construction companies. It provides high quality homes in key locations across Cornwall and West Devon, with customer experience at the heart.



Work will commence at Copper Hills, the company’s newest project comprising 160 homes in Hayle, this autumn. The scheme will be a mix of 35% affordable and 65% open market houses, with a show home opening in spring 2021.



Peter continued: “I am excited to be starting work on my first development in Hayle. The area is undergoing huge regeneration, offering a coastal lifestyle with great transport links within Cornwall, meaning there is extremely high demand for new homes in the town.



“Long term, we have seen new trends emerging from the coronavirus pandemic, including an increased number of people needing to work from home. As part of our new strategy, we are aiming to create functional and sustainable homes, introducing new technologies and flexible living methods which adapt to changing environments.



“We are keen to learn about land opportunities throughout the region for us to be able to deliver a range of open market and affordable homes, developing communities and providing people with safe, stylish, and high quality places to live.”



Gilbert & Goode plans to break ground on three new developments in 2021, with 44 homes in Bodmin, 24 homes in St Teath, and 19 homes in Trewoon. Each development will have a mix of affordable and shared ownership properties.



Ocean Housing Group is the parent company of Gilbert & Goode. Its chief executive Mark Gardner said: “The group is delighted to welcome Peter Sadler as managing director of Gilbert & Goode. He has an excellent track record, and has the calibre and experience the company needs to continue its growth and success.”



New homes are now for sale at current developments in Lelant and the suburbs of Truro, with stamp duty incentives available until the end of March 2021. For more information about these developments visit five-truro.co.uk or lannantaforge.co.uk.