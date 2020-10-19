Construction Scotland Innovation Centre (CSIC) is calling on early career professionals and students with drive, ambition and determination to join a new Built Environment Future Leaders’ Forum. This ground breaking initiative will promote the development of new skills, competencies and opportunities in the sector to inspire the future workforce of the construction industry in a way that will benefit the sector for years to come.

CSIC is looking for early career professionals and students who are already active in the industry and have a passion about our built environment, to work together to build the mindset, skills and agility needed in a rapidly changing landscape. The forum’s aim is to ensure the voice of the future workforce is heard, so that the industry can better understand how to attract new talent, and that others are inspired to follow a career in the sector.

Lisa Deane, Lead Future Skills Manager at CISC, said: “There is both a skills shortage in the sector and there are new types of skills needed with changing ways of delivering our built environment. The Built Environment Future Leaders’ Forum is a way to ensure we understand how to attract and support the development of existing and new skills in the sector, and how we optimise routes of entry into the industry for them.”

“This is a really exciting opportunity for those in their early careers, who are passionate about the built environment with an interest in better and innovative ways to shape our built world. It’s a chance to be an influencer and ambassador in your field in a way that hasn’t been possible before – the sector needs your input.”

The Forum will be a group of up to 12 people aged 16-30 who are studying or training in a built environment subject or field, or those that are already on a career path in the sector. The group will share ideas and make emerging expertise and views heard throughout industry. Members will meet regularly, feed into the CSIC future skills strategy and programmes, and take part in engaging industry with new opportunities.

CSIC is firmly committed to diversity and equality and aims to have a broad spectrum of forum members with different points of view and experiences from across the sector.

For more information about applying to be a member of the Built Environment Future Leaders’ Forum, or chair or co-chair of the group, take a look at the application pack https://www.cs-ic.org/library/future-leaders-forum-application-pack/

The deadline for applications for this year’s group is 16 November 2020.