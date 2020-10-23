Midlands-contractor G F Tomlinson has appointed three new technical apprentices as part of its commitment to investing in the next generation of construction workers. The latest recruits to the construction firm’s apprenticeship scheme include Jack Harvey and Joe Langley who both achieved successful GCSE results, and Joshua Worrall who recently passed his A levels – all three joined the technical team this month to kick start their careers in the industry.

Derby-based Jack Harvey starts his apprenticeship scheme as a technical apprentice with GCSEs in maths, English, French, science, technology and ICT. His main responsibilities will be performing a range of tasks assigned by line managers, working across a variety of departments to gain a wide breadth of experience, especially in the initial first few months.

Technical apprentice, Joe Langley, from Crich achieved GCSEs in maths, English language, English literature and science, and his interest in entering the construction industry led to him completing a BTEC in the Construction and the Built Environment, in which he achieved a Level 2 distinction. He will be focusing on growing his skills across various departments.

Nottingham-based Joshua Worrall, joins as a technical apprentice having achieved A levels in business studies, physical education and ICT. His responsibilities will include meeting the needs and requirements of all projects that he is assigned to, to ensure they are completed properly, safely, and to the best price and time scale as possible.

G F Tomlinson has 24 professional apprentices currently across the Group and the firm has an ongoing commitment to invest in the future generation of construction workers, all of which participate in fully recognised apprenticeship training schemes.

The apprenticeship schemes are open to 16 to 19-year olds, and all apprentices that are offered a place with G F Tomlinson undertake an intensive training programme which consists of working alongside a dedicated mentor and spending a designated period in all parts of the company, before specialising in their selected roles.

Applications for apprenticeships start at Christmas time for the following September, and all applicants are advised that the recruitment process then starts in early May with a formal review of all applications. For this September intake, seven applicants attended a COVID-19 secure interview back in June.

Associate construction director, Kevin Dodds, said: “Our apprenticeships are all about unlocking potential for young people, helping them into the construction industry and nurturing and developing skills. Training is a core value at G F Tomlinson and we pride ourselves on the programme we offer. There are plenty of roles open to young people in construction, not just on the craft side such as bricklaying and joinery, but also including site management, site engineering, design management, quantity surveying, estimating, and health and safety.”

On his new appointment, technical apprentice, Jack Harvey, said: “I am excited and keen to learn, gain experience and build relationships with my colleagues at my new job. I was attracted to the company after completing my work experience last year, meeting all the friendly people on site. I hope to bring even more success to the company and aim to become a site manager at G F Tomlinson in the future.”

Technical apprentice, Joe Langley, said: “As part of my work experience programme, I previously spent time in an architect’s practice and this insight made me realise that a career in construction was something that I wanted to pursue. Previous part time job roles that I’ve held have also given me experience in teamwork and communication, which I believe will help me be a good addition to the G F Tomlinson team. I am really looking forward to starting my career and am excited by this opportunity to join a company with an outstanding reputation. I hope to maintain this reputation and see myself in a leading or management role in the future.”

Technical apprentice, Joshua Worrall, said: “G F Tomlinson has a very good reputation and is a well-respected company, and the firm is recognised for helping young people succeed in the industry. In my new role, I am excited to get to work in a large, friendly company with a great reputation, meeting lots of new people and being able to prove my worth within the workplace. I am also excited to learn about the trade and how everything works within the industry, as well as being able to do my part. I hope to bring enthusiasm and hope to get stuck into projects to help the company develop as a whole.”

Investing in the next generation of construction workers and giving them the skills that they need to enter the industry, is a key value held by G F Tomlinson. The firm values training and investment in young talent, and invests time, money and effort in developing the skills of its staff and apprentices. Commitment to training includes promoting Continuous Professional Development (CPD) and 400 person hours are dedicated per annum, enhancing the overall education level of its local workforce.