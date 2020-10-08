Landwood Group has marked the launch of its new Project and Building Consultancy division with a string of new instructions. Property firms, administrators and private investors, including London & Scottish Investments, DFDS, Assetcorp, Derwent Lodge Estates and RBH Properties, are among those already benefiting from the dynamic, director-led commercial advice it provides.

The new service lines are delivered by directors Chris Mann (ex Hollis) and John Edwards (ex Avison Young), who are both RICS chartered surveyors.

Between them they provide in excess of 35 years of project management, cost consultancy and building surveying experience alongside extensive practical, design and consultancy expertise.

Landwood Group Director Anna Main comments: “We’re delighted to expand the services we offer with our new Project and Building Consultancy lines.

“Chris and John bring with them considerable knowledge and experience that will allow us to provide clients with unbeatable expertise alongside best-in-class commercial advice.

“While the economic outlook is uncertain, we remain committed to identifying opportunities that will drive meaningful commercial results.”

Chris Mann adds: “There is a clear demand in the market at the moment for concise, expert commercial advice.

“The Project and Building Consultancy service lines are a natural fit alongside Landwood’s current offering.

“We’ve hit the ground running with our new client wins demonstrating how we’re already trusted to add value to businesses.

“Myself, John and our colleagues look forward to working closely with Landwood’s existing teams to grow this division further.”

The new division, which launched in September, will offer advice across the whole life cycle of assets with typical instructions including project management, dilapidations and advice on acquisitions and disposal.

Headquartered in Manchester, Landwood Group are experts in property, plant and machinery and business assets. Their team of chartered surveyors, asset managers and auctioneers provide unrivalled expertise.

Among the services they provide clients are property and machinery asset valuations and appraisals for secured lending and recovery situations; residential and commercial property management and property and business asset sales.