Mainstay Residential has announced a fresh appointment in the north west – expanding its presence into Manchester’s evolving Piccadilly neighbourhood.



Mainstay will provide services to the area’s Paradise Wharf development, a trio of schemes – Junction Works, Whittles Croft and Jutland House – perched along the Ashton Canal and close to the renowned Ducie Street Warehouse. The development will be managed under the company’s Integrated Property Management (IPM) portfolio – its holistic solution for higher-end properties with care delivered by an award-winning team.

Mainstay’s Associate Director for the North West, Kate Magill, said: “The team is over the moon to have been appointed to manage Paradise Wharf.

“On a personal level, I am particularly excited as I’m proud to call Manchester my hometown and have spent most of my working life managing properties in the area. Paradise Wharf has gained a reputation as one of the city’s gems and I intend to treat it as such.”

The nearby Ancoats district, recently named as one of the world’s ‘coolest’ neighbourhoods to live in by both TimeOut and The Times, has led to a surge in demand for residential properties in the area.

The 114-unit Paradise Wharf development is located close to both Piccadilly Station and the wider city centre – making it a prime choice for both commuters and residents.

Mainstay was selected by Paradise Wharf Management Company (PWMCL) following a competitive tender process. The company will officially take post from 1 October.

Paradise Wharf Management Company said:

“We are really excited to have appointed Mainstay to manage Paradise Wharf. We were really impressed with the approach of Kate and her team. They bring some fantastic experience and have some great ideas to improve the development. We feel that Paradise Wharf is safe in Mainstay’s hands.”

Mainstay Residential has experienced exponential growth across the north west, having been retained on Urban Splash’s Castlefield masterplan – including Burton Place, Moho, Timber Wharf and more – for a number of years.

The company also recently announced appointments on McGoff’s Downtown scheme in Salford and Royal Quay in Liverpool. Its appointment on Paradise Wharf cements its status as one of the region’s largest and most active property management companies.