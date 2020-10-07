Angel Central Shopping Centre has appointed Lambert Smith Hampton’s (LSH) Belfast-based property and asset management team as its managing agent to help out with the site’s £16 million redevelopment.

Due to be completed in November, the £16 million shopping centre masterplan by CBRE Global Investors will create further retail, additional leisure and restaurant space plus an outdoor terrace area.

Phase one investment works included the redesign of an existing car park into new retail and leisure space and the creation of a 15,500 sq ft flagship retail unit for Uniqlo.

The second phase of the transformation includes the elevation of the 12-tonne Angel Wings sculpture, while an existing retail unit is to be converted into a restaurant.

“We are delighted to be appointed on Angel Central, particularly at such an exciting time for the scheme following significant investment from the landlord. CBRE GI has worked hard to elevate the shopping experience at this centre with additional space and a new layout. We very much look forward to being part of the successful future of this landmark scheme,” commented Gary Nesbitt, head of property and asset management at LSH in Belfast.

Located in Islington, the centre has tenants that include Uniqlo, The 02 Academy, Vue Cinema, L’Occitane, Wagamama and bespoke fitness operator FRAME.