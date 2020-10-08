V7 Asset Management and BauMont Real Estate Capital have appointed LSH as letting and managing agents on their new project at Thames Valley Park, Reading. BauMont acquired buildings Four and Five from Microsoft in March 2020 and retained renowned redevelopment and asset management company V7 for their exciting new project.

The properties will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment which will focus on wellness and sustainability, creating an exciting prime office environment that brings the best of the town centre amenity and workplace trends to Thames Valley Park.

The buildings comprise of a total of 155,585 sq ft and are located just off Junction 10 of the M4, perfectly situated for access to Heathrow airport within 30 minutes and Reading train station is just two miles away.

Tom Fletcher, Head of LSH’s Reading office, said:

“We’re thrilled to be working with V7 and BauMont on this exciting project. We’re seeing a solid level of activity in the Reading office market and we truly believe that, once complete, this workspace will transform the perception of business parks leading to it becoming a magnet for occupiers migrating from London who are seeking to diversify their operational footprint.”

Hazel Nancarrow, Director of Property and Asset Management at LSH, added:

“We are excited to be working with an asset manager who is as passionate about transforming underperforming buildings as we are providing stand out management and occupier experiences, and we look forward to supporting V7 and BauMont in realising the true potential of these two buildings over the coming months and years.”

Chris Hunt, Co-founder and Director at V7 Asset Management, commented:

“We have had a really positive experience of working with LSH on several other properties and were particularly impressed by their enthusiasm for results in lettings and their drive for community and environmental sustainability across the properties that they manage, so they were the natural agent of choice for this instruction.”

The refurbishment will see Building Four (69,370 sq ft is PC in 2021) and Building Five (86,215 sq ft PC summer of 2022) undergo an extensive refurbishment offering new amenities including a concierge reception and event management, outdoor terraces, indoor and outdoor gyms, tree-house meeting rooms and independently run Cafés by local baristas.