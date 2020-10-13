Being a landlord isn’t an easy job. While you may not have to sit at a desk all day, the work that comes with this can be just about endless. It will take a long time to find the right tenants for your property, but this won’t be the end of the work that you have to do. There is a big difference between good and bad landlords, though it doesn’t have to be too hard to achieve the right results with something like this when you’re prepared to put the work into it. To help you out with this, this article will be exploring some of the key elements that make a good landlord.



Communication

Communication is absolutely key when you’re a landlord. Your tenants need to be able to talk to you when they need help, and you need to be able to talk to them if there are ever any issues with things like rent. Having multiple forms of communication available is a great way to do this, with things like phone calls and WhatsApp giving your tenants loads of options when they want to get through to you.



Property Management

Property management is another crucial job that landlords have to handle. Even if you put loads of work into maintaining a property, it will always need to have things done to it from time to time. In some cases, this can involve minor work, but it can get a lot more difficult when you have a serious issue to deal with. A property management company for landlords can be a great service to take on when you’re worried that you can’t give your tenants the management they need.



Flexibility



Your tenants are likely to have ever-changing situations, especially if they are young people. While you can’t be expected to give your properties away for free, a certain amount of flexibility should be exercised to make sure that you’re not putting too much pressure on them. Having rent a couple of weeks late isn’t the end of the world, and you can probably afford to deal with issues like this as long as you stay on top of it.



Care & Attention

Finally, as the last area to consider, it’s time to think about the care and attention you give the place your tenants call home. Good landlords are always looking for ways to improve the lives of their tenants. Making small improvements to properties that already have people inside them will make your tenants very happy, essentially adding to the good deal you’ve already given them. Of course, though, this sort of work has to have limits.



Being a landlord can be an exciting and fulfilling role. Of course, though, even when you work extremely hard at something like this, it can be a challenge to make sure that you have the time to throw yourself into it. As time goes on, it should get much easier to be a good landlord, avoiding all of the little issues that could make you a bad one.