Welsh-manufactured Durisol UK is supplying the primary construction materials for the first phase of a new Cambridgeshire housing development. Cityglades at Ditton Meadows, Cambridge, is a development of 14 two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Each home is complete with a self-learning system that can adapt heating, lighting and security according to the owner’s routines, therefore saving time, money and the environment.

“It’s a pleasure to work with an emerging and ambitious house builder that has the vision to embrace new technologies and help move the industry forward, for the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Neil Bussey, Durisol UK’s managing director.

In line with embracing cutting-edge technology, Cambridge-based development company This Land is departing from traditional build methods and building eleven of the first phase homes from Durisol insulated concrete formwork (ICF), a woodcrete ICF made from recycled wood.

“As a responsible developer, we must do what we can for the environment, so we are delighted to be using this modern method of construction. It means our homes will hold more heat in, and our customers will benefit from using less energy,” added Dave Gelling, managing director at This Land.

The Durisol will introduce thermal efficiency and performance in the new build homes.