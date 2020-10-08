Selco Builders Warehouse, one of the UK’s leading builders merchants, has been awarded ‘Superbrands’ status.

Selco, which has undergone a major services and branch expansion in recent years, has been rewarded for enjoying an excellent reputation in the industry.

Companies shortlisted for Superbrands accreditation are measured on three core areas – quality, reliability and distinction.

Other factors taken into consideration include a brand’s current profile, latest marketing activities and new product or service developments.

Howard Luft, Selco’s chief executive, said: “We are thrilled to have received this award and it’s a huge credit to the entire team throughout Selco.

“Whether it be opening new branches to help establish a true nationwide brand, creating a revamped and fully operational website or establishing digital transactional platforms such as Click & Collect or Click & Deliver, there have been substantial developments in recent years and there are exciting initiatives planned to continue that progress.

“Receiving recognition through awards such as Superbrands is just reward for the efforts of everyone to grow the Selco name.”

The Superbrands organisation identifies and pays tribute to exceptional brands in over 85 different countries.

The selection process is independently run with one of the world’s leading data research companies and tracks the perception of a wide range of businesses.

It follows a voting process involving 2,500 business professionals with purchasing or managerial responsibility, supplemented by an expert council comprising 20 senior marketing leaders.

This year’s survey evaluated a shortlist of 1,600 business-to-business brands across 63 categories, with only the most highly regarded from each category awarded Superbrands status.

Damon Segal, co-founder of the Academy of Chief Marketers (Superbrands UK), said: “We are excited to have Selco Builders Warehouse on board with us and look forward to them being part of our community of collaborative senior marketing and brand focused members.”

With hundreds of trade brands always in stock, Selco’s branches are firmly focused on helping tradespeople complete their jobs as quickly and effectively as possible.

As well as offering trade services, Selco also has a strong digital presence including Click & Deliver, a Click & Collect service and a new website designed to help tradespeople purchase their materials in the quickest and most effective way possible.

For more information on Selco visit www.selcobw.com