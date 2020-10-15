Carpets are inexpensive yet great decorative pieces in every home. Carpets add texture and color to the space, and even make your rooms bigger and feel more open. You can basically make any room look and feel new by using the right carpet.

Your carpets play a vital role in the overall ambiance and appearance of your home, which is why you should exert time and effort in protecting them. Regardless of how expensive your carpets are, these items will eventually fade and lose their appeal. This is especially true if you placed your carpets in high-traffic areas or if you’re fond of hosting parties at home.

For your carpets to last for the longest time possible, protect them by following these tips below:

Invest In A Carpet Cleaner



When it comes to protecting your carpets, you can choose from many types of cleaning solutions. Water-based cleaners work very well for cleaning your carpets and furniture, but be wary as putting too much of these products on your carpets can also damage their materials.



Another option that you can choose is to make your own carpet cleaner from scratch. You can do this by mixing dishwashing liquid, white vinegar, warm water, and baking soda together. DIY carpet cleaners are generally effective and don’t harm the fabric of your carpets, but it’s always best to check the manufacturer’s instructions. A British carpet manufacturer, for instance, might have different cleaning requirements from a manufacturer operating locally.

Call Professionals



When it comes to keeping your carpets free from stains and odors, it’s always best to call a professional carpet cleaning service provider. They have trained and certified professionals who can clean your carpets without causing any damage to their fabric.



Working with professionals regularly is a great way to protect your carpets as they can effectively remove dust and dirt that might have accumulated in the fabric. The more frequent you clean your carpets, the longer they’ll last.

Impose A No-Shoe Rule At Home



Protecting your carpets would be easier if you prevent variables that can damage them. As they say, “Prevention is always better than cure,” and the same applies when it comes to your carpets.



One of the easiest and cheapest ways of protecting your carpets is to impose a no-shoe rule inside your home. This means that everyone—yourself, friends, and family—should remove their shoes first before entering your home. This is an excellent way of making sure that dirt and dust from the outside won’t enter your home and accumulate in the fibers of your carpets.



Depending on your preferences, you can provide cotton slippers to anyone who enters your home or have them step on the floor barefoot.

Use A Carpet Liner



You can also protect your carpets by adding a layer of protective liner. A liner will not only stop dirt from penetrating into the fibers of your carpets, but it will also protect them from stains and fading.



A good liner will cost a little bit of money, but it will last you many years, making it a very cost-effective investment. Buying a carpet from the market is very taxing, which is why it’s best if you invest in solutions that will help you protect the carpets you have at home.

Apply A Carpet Protectant



With the number of people using carpets in their homes today, more and more businesses have adapted to these demands and created products that will help this target audience take care of their carpets more effectively. This status quo is one of the reasons why you can easily buy products today that allow you to protect your carpets.



If you want an easy yet effective solution to your carpet-related woes, apply a carpet protectant. As the name suggests, this product repels liquid, resists soil, and even block stains from your carpet. Using this product will give you peace of mind, knowing that your carpets won’t get damaged even if you accidently spilled a drink on them.



Using a carpet protectant is a great way to keep your carpets look fresh for years, especially if you have pets or children at home.



Plants and carpet in white living room interior with candles next to grey couch. Real photo

Start Now

Contrary to popular belief, protecting your carpets isn’t an impossible task. As long as you’re willing to exert time and effort and prioritize the longevity of your carpets, you won’t have any problems protecting these pieces today and in the years to come.

Now that this article has provided you with tips on how you can protect your carpets, make adjustments to your lifestyle, and work right away. The sooner you prioritize protecting your carpets, the longer these decorative pieces will last.