Indeglas, recognised as a leading supplier of interior glass screen solutions, has completed a £1.04m contract for Do & Co, a global gourmet entertainment and airline catering company based at Heathrow’s Segro Park.

Fitting out the building to the clients extremely high specifications involved Indeglas designing, supplying, and installing specialist glass screens to meet the demands of hot kitchens, food prep, packaging, cold storage and menu demonstration areas.

Jeanette MacIntyre, Managing Director of Indeglas, said: “Before Covid 19 struck, Indeglas had invested in training and equipment to facilitate robotic glass lifting processes for this project due to the scale of the operation and the weight of individual glass panes.

“The investment paid off, driving efficiency and ensuring safety whilst also enabling a speedy return from lockdown with one person/one robot squads operating effectively without the need for social distancing.

“The scale of the building also assisted various trades to keep significant distance from each other. The main contractor, McLaughlin and Harvey, was pro-active and well-organised in implementing Covid 19 safety measures throughout.

“Although the project was completely closed down for a number of weeks, and we were forced to work remotely without accessing our own office and storage facility, the entire management team worked tirelessly to interpret the new, emerging safety procedures required and partnered with the main contractor to ensure a safe, effective and economically viable return to work.”

Indeglas is a member of the Finishes and Interiors Sector (FIS) trade association and has benefited from the work it has done in interpreting and simplifying the evolving legislative and economic impact of COVID 19 for SMEs within the interiors sector.

It has also remained engaged with the initiatives of the Construction Industry Coronavirus (CCIV) Forum through both FIS and the Construction Scotland Innovation Centre (CSIC) and intends to continue its engagement with CICV.

Established 20 years ago, Indeglas is a specialist contractor and sole distributor in the UK and Ireland for the products of award-winning glazed screen system, DEKO of Denmark.

The company is a trusted partner to some of the UK’s leading construction companies with relationships built over many years. As the production of specialist and complex glass types for architectural application increases Indeglas bring a trusted collaboration of knowledge, supply partners, engineers and logistics specialists to the table, bringing sound advice to design, procurement, logistics and installation stages of a project. A dedicated maintenance service for completed installations is also provided throughout the UK.