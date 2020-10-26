Toughened glass is a great material to incorporate into your home interior. It provides any living space with the same visual appeal and elegance as standard glass, plus the added safety benefits. In addition to that, it’s incredibly versatile and suits a large range of uses, from home furniture to household appliances. So, here are the top 5 applications of tempered glass that homeowners love most.

Overview of Tempered Glass

Tempering process

Tempered or toughened glass is an incredibly strong type of glass that undergoes a process of chemical and thermal treatments. This process is called tempering and it’s what gives this type of glass its unique composition.

So, in the tempering furnace, glass is heated until it reaches a uniform temperature of 700 degrees Celsius. Then, the glass is subjected to rapid cooling, exiting the furnace. The cooling part usually consists of a blast of cold air on both sides of the glass at the same time.

This treatment leaves the center of the glass in a state of tension while the surface remains in compression. In this regard, the core tension is what determines the pattern the glass will break-in. On the other hand, the compression on the surface is what gives the glass its strength.

Characteristics of tempered/toughened glass

It’s four to five times stronger than standard glass.

Due to the process of tempering, the glass has much higher thermal strength. This means that it can withstand temperatures as high as 250 degrees Celsius.

It’s a safety-approved type of glass since it doesn’t break and shatter into sharp fragments.

Toughened glass is highly impact-resistant.

It has the same properties as standard glass in terms of light and heat transmission.

It also cannot be cut or altered after tempering otherwise that will cause a fracture. So, any resizing or cutting should occur before the glass undergoes these treatments.

Key benefits

Tempered glass cut to size is largely popular in use because it provides cutting edge benefits compared to other traditional types of glass.

Strength: the tempering process renders the glass five times tougher than the standard. This means that the glass is less likely to break or shatter due to any low to medium impact incidents. The robust composition of toughened glass also entails that it withstands extreme temperature fluctuations really well. Not only that but it makes it much more durable so it has a longer lifespan.

Safety: if your household includes pets or children, then toughened glass is the ideal option to use. Its enhanced safety features will help prevent the risk of being injured in case of breakage. If toughened glass cracks and breaks, it will do so in small round pebbles. So, it will be harmless to the touch, and the subsequent cleanup won’t be dangerous.

Impact resistance: the high reliability of this material makes it incredibly impact resistant. So not only is it less likely to fracture into big shards with sharp edges, but it’s also more scratch-resistant. Besides regular cleaning, there will be no additional maintenance to get rid of flaws and blemishes that scratches can cause.

Tempered Glass railing System

Toughened glass is the ideal material to use in railing systems. Whether it be in balconies, decks, porches, indoors, or in public settings such as schools, shopping malls, and hospitals. Its commendable safety features combined with the strength and durability it provides offer a much-needed level of protection.

Such properties ensure that the glass can withstand a lot of wear and tear as well as any potential impacts. Not just that, but the transparency of glass also provides the luxury of an unobstructed view. A perk that other traditional railing systems simply cannot compete with.

Tempered Glass Tabletops

Toughened glass is widely popular in furniture, particularly tabletops. Whether it’s a patio table, a dining table, or a conference room table, this material is both functional and elegant. It’s thick and durable enough to withstand the weathering that comes with daily use.

In addition to that, it’s customizable and comes in a large range of designs and colors. So, you get plenty of options to choose from. Not to mention how versatile glass is as a material since it will flawlessly blend into any interior decor.

Large tempered glass windows

Windows are the second most common entry points in your home. So, you want to make sure you take all safety precautions to protect your house from burglars. Toughened glass windows can do just that. It comes in handy and it will provide you with safety, enhanced home security, all with a beautiful design. It’s four to five times stronger than other traditional types of glass and it’s meticulously designed to withstand impact.

So, you can have full confidence in the protective barrier they provide. In addition to that, the difficulty of fracturing this type of glass will most definitely deter intruders from breaking in. Toughened glass can be a great base material to your windows, especially if you live in high traffic areas. That and if you have really large windows.

Tempered Glass Frameless Shower doors

Shower rooms and bathrooms can look cramped and cluttered very easily. This is why interior designers and architects mostly rely on glass in furnishing a lot of contemporary homes. And that includes bathrooms. With that said, you can’t get away with using any type of glass. Particularly when you stop to consider how hot and steamy showers tend to get.

For that reason, you need to get thick and strong glass shower doors that can withstand those temperature fluctuations. Toughened glass is not only the ideal option for that but it also offers the added benefit of safety. Since frameless shower doors don’t have the kind of support that framed ones do, the glass panes need to be much thicker. So, in the event that your shower door cracks and breaks, there will be no sharp edges or hazardous shards.

Tempered Glass Shelves

Glass shelves are a common commodity amongst homes and public settings like stores and shopping outlets alike. Not only does toughened glass allow natural light to flow better, but also it won’t break under heavy weight. Adding glass shelves to the interior decor can really open up your living space and make it seem much brighter.

And using toughened glass will ensure you have extra storage that’s just as strong and durable as any other material. In addition to that, it helps create a visually appealing focal point, as it seems to float on the wall. It’s also a great way to get creative or add a bit of greenery with some plants and succulents.