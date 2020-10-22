Knightsbridge, one of the UK’s leading brands of wiring devices, accessories and lighting, is adding two products to its extensive outdoor lighting range. These two new LED wall lights offer contrasting design styles and lighting effects but share the same attention to quality and detail.

The WAD12 is a die-cast aluminium, cube shaped wall light that is bi-directional, meaning it can show light from the top and the bottom at the same time. It features adjustable sliders on top and the bottom, which allows users to easily create a variety of lighting effects. The IP65-rated luminaire measures a compact 125mm in height, 100mm width and 100mm depth, and is available in either anthracite or black. It features two LED lamps producing 330 lumens, each in warm white.

The RD10BK is a circular, IP54-rated wall light with die-cast aluminium body and polycarbonate diffuser that produces a warm white light from its 10W LED lamp. Measuring 155mm in diameter and with a projection of only 48mm, the luminaire is small enough to be discreet during the day but big enough to make an impact at night. What’s more, the RD10 is supplied with two covers, giving users the choice of two different light outputs.

Both new arrivals come with a standard warranty of three years giving peace of mind.

Whatever the outdoor application, whether it’s renovating a driveway, illuminating garden pathways and features, or installing outdoor security lighting. Knightsbridge has a product that can do it beautifully.