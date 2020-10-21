Sussex-based plant hire company BPH Plant has invested £600,000 in expanding its range of machinery available for hire following increased demand from customers across Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire and Kent.

The company has taken delivery of numerous Kubota KX015-4 1.5-tonne mini excavators, Kubota KX027-4 3-tonne mini excavators, JCB 120 Rollers, Mecalac 6-tonne road legal Swivel Skip Dumpers, a Komatsu D65PXi Dozer, and the all-new 30-tonne Hitachi ZX300-7 excavator – all of which are now available for self-drive or operated hire. The expansion of its offering comes after the company experienced an upturn in business over the past few months to pre-COVID levels.

The decision to invest in Kubota mini excavators aims to meet the needs of a more diversified client base following the changes brought about by the pandemic.

Simon Bastable, Director at BPH, comments:

“We’ve received more enquiries from small to medium-sized groundworks companies and independent traders that have been able to continue working despite COVID restrictions and are busier than ever with smaller residential projects in gardens and driveways. However, we’re now starting to notice a return to business as usual with larger contractors and developers needing equipment for bulk earth work.



“We think it’s important to continue to invest in the latest models of plant machinery to ensure we can meet growing demand with up-to-date, reliable equipment. Our plant and machinery includes tracked and wheeled excavators, dumpers, dump trucks, dozers, rollers and telehandlers to cater for the widest range of tasks from working in tight spaces to large-scale demolition and earthworks. Offering this level of versatility is an important part of our company’s ethos.”

As one of the best-selling mini excavator manufacturers in the UK, the Kubota KX027 was selected for its compact size but powerful performance. The purchase of the new Hitachi ZX300-7 means BPH Plant is one of the first hire companies in the country to offer this latest model. The Komatsu Dozer is also the latest model of an industry-leading machine with intelligent machine control for automated operation.

All machines are now available to hire from BPH Plant’s site in West Sussex on next-day delivery by calling 0845 017 6971 or via https://bphplanthire.com.