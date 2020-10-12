Safeguard Europe’s Dryzone high-performance plasters collection is a range of breathable modern plasters designed to stop salt migration and aid drying on damp walls. All four variants in the plaster range have been scientifically developed and tested to provide excellent resistance to hygroscopic salts whilst providing a highly breathable surface. They have been shown to out-perform both competing renovation plasters and sand/cement renders.

The pre-blended plasters – Dryzone Damp-Resistant Plaster, Fast-Set Plaster and Hi-Lime Renovation and Hi-Lime Finishing Plaster – form part of the Dryzone System for replastering after Dryzone Damp-Proofing Cream or Dryrod Damp-Proofing Rods have been used to create a remedial damp proof course.

The plasters are ideal for replacing existing plaster that has already deteriorated (having already also tackled the cause of the damp); or for use in new-build and conversion projects to limit potential damage caused by minor ingress of dampness during the lifetime of the building. They are also suitable for use in other situations where residual damp will be present, such as after treatment for penetrating damp or as part of a flood repair project.

These highly effective Safeguard renovation plasters can be applied to walls while they are still damp and, by controlling salt migration and allowing walls to dry out by evaporation, the walls achieve a higher thermal resistance, reducing the risk of future condensation.

New to the range is Dryzone Fast-Set Plaster, which cures in around two hours and is suitable where speed of application is crucial, such as where tenants may have to be decanted or where disruption needs to be minimised. It is also ideal for smaller areas, repairs and dubbing out uneven walls.

Like its stablemates, Dryzone Damp-Resistant Plaster has a porous structure which controls salt migration, allows walls to dry out by evaporation. However, it provides enhanced salt protection compared with competing products and is so especially suited for use on highly salt and damp contaminated walls.

The Hi-Lime Renovation Plaster and Hi-Lime Finishing Plaster are especially suitable in heritage situations. As, in the presence of rising or penetrating damp, lime plasters can start to fail and are not as breathable, modern hybrid materials such as the Hi-Lime Plaster pairing are far more effective.

Tests have shown the hi-lime plasters allow up to 40% more water transmission than a traditional mix of 3:1 sand and lime and up to 240% more than 3:1 sand and cement over a 14-day period. Dryzone Damp-Resistant Plaster and Dryzone Fast-Set Plaster have been shown, also over two weeks, to diffuse over 80% and 70% more water vapour than 3:1 sand and lime, respectively too.

Other properties include a low compressive strength, ensuring that the plaster can easily be removed later without damaging underlying brickwork. The Damp-Resistant Plaster, Hi-Lime Renovation Plaster and Hi-Lime Finishing Plaster also offer conformity to the EN998-1 CE Standard as ‘Renovation Mortars’.

With a complete range of renovation plasters within the Dryzone System, Safeguard now offers a complete suite of products to deliver – post-damp cause diagnosis – permanent damp proofing solutions, from preventing moisture ingress through to specialist replastering and mould-resistant decorating materials.