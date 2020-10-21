Every country has different communities, which are answerable for different aspects. One may find economic, medical, industrial, and other communities. Each community regulates its sector and affects others. The united effort of all communities affects the growth and development of the entire country. Of course, education plays a vital role and can ensure success or lead to the failure of a community in general.

A professional team of essay writers from EssayLib writing service tried to dig deeper into the relationships between community education and community development. This informative guide highlights the way they are linked to one another and what importance for people they may bring.

What is Community Development?

Before we begin to seek the links between education and development, we should understand the phenomenon of a developed community in any country. Community development is a complex and important process, which is designed to make people knowledgeable and competent in a targeted geographical area. They are supposed to have certain skills, knowledge, and motivation to develop under certain economic circumstances.

This approach is used to transform the area and thus affect the wellness of the country by embedding competencies. People are supposed to “know” what to do, rather than reading and following the instructions. This is when education steps up. Community development is frequently taken as an economic indicator to define the efficacy of development. If the community isn’t properly developed, the economic situation is poor.

Education as the Basic Building Block

It’s really hard to underrate the role of education in the life of every citizen. When a person is educated, he/she knows a lot about the world and specific industries. He/she can efficiently apply his/her knowledge and skills to enjoy success. The success will be personal, as well as social because those skills and knowledge help society. This relationship is clear for every community. An educated nation equals a prosperous nation.

Boost in Economic Growth

If a group of people (who belong to a concrete community) is incompetent, the country will hardly reap many dividends. People with poor skills and a lack of knowledge simply don’t know how to work fast, efficiently, and productively. Thus, a certain sector begins to delay the development of other sectors.

Did you ever wonder why some countries are more successful and the other fall behind? Some people say it’s because of the many natural resources. However, many African nations are undeveloped even when they have precious gems and other resources. Why can’t they enjoy economic success? The answer is obvious – a huge part of their population is uneducated.

People have the potential but have almost no idea how to use it. As a result, they require the help of developed countries to show the right path. In the meanwhile, their own people are unemployed because workers from other countries can do that better. Accordingly, economic growth is heavily dependent on the level of education in the country.

Cultural Progress and Evolution

Education is the most efficient and important medium to pass the experiences of the previous generations. When children learn the history, customs, and traditions of their country, they preserve their own culture. If a country forgets about its cultural heritage, it is doomed to vanish. It is impossible to exist without knowing your own language, culture, history, traditions, etc. Every next generation creates something new and changes its culture. Nevertheless, authenticity survives because people do not forget their ancestors, history, and culture. Education helps to pass that knowledge and experience.

Technological Progress

Undoubtedly, a well-educated nation can follow the pace. We mean the creation of innovative technologies, which make our lives easier. Highly technological nations are the most successful ones. If a nation continuously creates new mechanisms, applications, medical equipment, industrial equipment, etc., it shows that it’s a wealthy nation. It has genius scientists, mechanics, engineers, physicians, etc. who have been educated in this community. The level of education is high to create technological marvels that improve the wellness of the entire country. It surely leads to economic growth and stability.

What Are the Main Benefits?

As we review the relationship between community education and development, we should summarize the main benefits of their collaboration. The government and other structures invest in education to achieve certain results. What are those results? Make allowances for the following essentials:

Economic growth and stability;

Technological progress;

A reliable method to preserve cultural heritage;

Intelligent and happy children;

Bright perspectives for future development;

Economic independence and prosperity;

Development of social institutions;

Progress of medical and scientific industries, etc.

The benefits are almost immeasurable, but all of them are possible thanks to an educated nation. That’s why different governments, nonprofit organizations, and international development agencies invest in education. They know that a high level of education benefits the development of the community. They implement and improve the methods of teaching to ensure an intelligent nation. This investment will surely provide the desired results, which help to overcome an economic pit and improve the wellbeing of the country.

As you can see, the development of any community is directly dependent on its compliance with the educational sector. If a separate group of people is not educated, that community falls behind and does not complete its functions. It negatively affects the country in general. Accordingly, educated communities are the foundations of economic development in every country.