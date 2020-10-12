Halifax’s The Piece Hall Trust has secured almost £1 million from the government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund to help them through the coronavirus pandemic. 445 organisations will share £103 million, including The Piece Hall, to help restart vital reconstruction work and maintenance on heritage sites, keeping venues open and supporting those working in the sector.

The £995,000 funding for Piece Hall will be used to ensure that the building can continue be safely operated and open to visitors, support its community and allow the trust to invest in equipment and skills which can help to generate income.

“2020 has been a year which has posed unprecedented challenges for venues across the UK, particularly those with an offering focussed around heritage, retail and events. The response we’ve already received from a range of partners and also the public has been absolutely amazing, giving us great confidence for a bright and successful future. We’ve already seen fantastic demand for the live events we’re putting on in 2021, and while we are continuing to manage footfall in a sensible and effective way, things are moving in the right direction,” said Nicky Chance-Thompson, chief executive at The Piece Hall Trust.

“This Culture Recovery Fund grant is brilliant for The Piece Hall and is something we are extremely grateful to receive. It allows us to safeguard our activities and plan effectively for the future, alongside funding already committed from our local partners such as Calderdale Council. These funding streams will allow us to plan for the long-term, and we believe this will make a huge impact on the local economy,” Nicky added.

The Culture Recovery Fund is financed by government and administered at arm’s length by Historic England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.