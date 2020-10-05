National housebuilder Keepmoat Homes is testing ‘dog’s eye view’ showhome videos for pet-loving homebuyers looking to give their four-legged friend a remote VIP viewing.

The first video, filmed at the company’s Elm Tree Park development in Yorkshire features Chester, a 10-month old cocker spaniel, who belongs to Keepmoat Homes Sales Manager Alison Mahoney.

Chester was given the chance to explore a new three-bedroom home at his leisure and the resulting ‘dog cam’ footage has been turned into a showhome walk-through video with a difference.

“It was a throwaway comment by someone in the team who said ‘I wonder what homebuyers’ pets think of our new homes?’ It was one of those things that seemed funny at first but then caught the attention of colleagues, so we thought we’d road test it – or paw test it – here at Elm Tree Park. I volunteered my cocker spaniel Chester as he’s a naturally inquisitive dog and I thought he’d be good at exploring our showhomes – plus I secretly think he enjoys the limelight,” said Chester’s owner, Alison Mahoney, who works as a Sales Manager at Keepmoat Homes.

Chester was fitted with a lightweight, pet-friendly video camera and harness and was left to his own devices – the resulting dog’s eye view sees the curious canine padding around one of Keepmoat’s Staveley showhomes.

“Unsurprisingly he went straight to the sofa first, that’s a favourite spot at home, but it was interesting to watch him explore the house from his perspective and see what he found most appealing. It’s a lovely insight into the minds of our pets and I’m delighted to see him take this starring role. Maybe this will kick-start a career as a dog actor. Lassie, Wellard and Waffle watch out,” added Alison.