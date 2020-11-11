2020 Art of Building photography competition now open…

The world’s biggest photography competition for the built environment, the Art of Building, returns on 12 October 2020.

Each year the competition attracts thousands of entries, as keen amateurs and experienced professionals battle for international recognition and two £1,500 cash prizes.

Last year’s winners included Alexandr Bormotin, from Ivanovo in Russia, who won the Public Choice Award for his incredible futuristic image of a new underground train station in Moscow, entitled Metrostation, and Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra Saiz, a professional photographer from northern Spain, who was awarded the Judges’ Prize for capturing Hemisferic, a science museum in Valencia, designed by Santiago Calatrava.

The competition is free to enter and open to anyone aged 18 or over. Entries can be made from 12 October 2020 until 15 November 2020. Up to three photographs per person may be entered. Winners will be announced on 26 January 2021 following the voting rounds.

There are two awards to be won: the £1,500 Judges’ Prize, chosen by the judges, and the £1,500 Public Choice Award chosen by the public through an online vote.

Entries will not be accepted outside of the advertised closing date or if they are embedded with borders or locks.

Caroline Gumble, Chief Executive of the CIOB and part of the judging panel for this year, said:

“I am proud to be involved again this year in my second CIOB Art of Building competition. Every year I am inspired by the beauty that the public see in the world’s structures, and I greatly look forward to seeing what’s submitted this time. As someone who can’t resist taking photos of buildings, construction sites and architecture, I know there must be lots of people out there with amazing and stimulating images to share.”

For more details about the competition and to enter, log on to www.artofbuilding.org

The competition can also be found on Instagram at www.instagram.com/charteredinstituteofbuilding

About the CIOB’s Art of Building:

Art of Building is an annual international photography competition run by the Chartered Institute of Building.

The competition is open to anyone aged 18 or over.

Art of Building is free to enter and entries are welcome from anywhere in the world.

Pictures can be taken on any style of equipment, but they must be in digital format.

Art of Building 2020 timeline:

Open for entry – 12 October 2020

Closed for entry – 15 November 2020

Public vote begins – 7 December 2020

Public vote ends – 11 January 2021

Winner announced – 26 January 2021