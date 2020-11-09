Galliford Try Construction took this month’s top spot in the contractor league tables after being appointed the contractor for eight major projects totalling just under £343 million. Projects include the Perceval House redevelopment in London and a replacement railway station for Perry Barr.

New entrant, Bouygues Group occupy second position this month with two awards totalling £230 million. In third place is another new entrant, CA Blackwell Contracts with a £175 million new coal mine project in Whitehaven.

The latest edition of the Top 50 League Tables published by industry analysts Barbour ABI, highlights the number and value of construction contracts awarded during October. This month shows that the combined value of contracts awarded to the Top 50 was just over £2.9 billion with a total of 144 projects.

For October, Morgan Sindall were the busiest contractor with a total of 17 contract awards at a combined value of

£128 million. Bowmer & Kirkland sit at the top of the rolling 12-month league table with 42 projects at a total value of £804 million.



Tom Hall, Chief Economist at Barbour ABI & AMA Research said, “As we are entering into a second lockdown, construction has been highlighted as an industry that will continue to remain open along with manufacturing and essential services. This will hopefully result in activity levels continuing to recover from the first lockdown.”

Download the full report here: https://ubm.io/2WBolhM