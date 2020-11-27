Victoria Bathe a London South Bank University (LSBU) Civil Engineering apprentice, employed by construction firm FM Conway Ltd has won Chartered Institution of Highways & Transportation (CIHT) Apprentice of the Year 2020.

CIHT’s Apprentice of the Year Award celebrates the achievements of apprentices who work in the highways and transportation sector, and the organisations that put them at the heart of their business.

CIHT represents and qualifies professionals who plan, design, build, manage, maintain and operate transport and infrastructure projects

Sammy Shummo, Group Director of Apprenticeships at LSBU said: “Victoria was the one of the first apprentices to complete her Level 4 HNC Civil Engineering apprenticeship at LSBU this year. She has since gone on to study on our Level 6 BEng Civil Engineering Apprenticeship.

“For LSBU, winning this award is further proof that the University excels at setting up apprentices for successful future careers.”



Victoria Bathe, LSBU’s Civil Engineering apprentice, said: “I’m overjoyed to have won this award. But I couldn’t have won it without the support of the team I work with and backing of the company. They have given me the excellent experience and skills I have today. I’m so excited to be able to go on and develop these in future.”

The CIHT awards were presented at the Young Professionals Festival of Learning.

View the announcement on CIHT’s Twitter and Linkedin accounts.