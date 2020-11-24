IP Investment Management (“IPIM”), a Hong Kong-based boutique real estate investment manager and Maven Capital Partners (“Maven”), a leading UK property and private equity manager, have partnered to build Manchester’s first Hampton by Hilton hotel.

The venture is Maven’s first hotel collaboration with IPIM, having already worked together on eight purpose-built UK student accommodation (“PBSA”) developments. Hampton by Hilton, Manchester, is Maven’s eighth UK hotel development and expands a hotel portfolio which includes brands such as hotel Indigo, Ibis Styles and Travelodge.

The £24.6 million newly built hotel was designed by Tim Groom Architects, with Create Construction as the main contractor, alongside its sister company Create Developments, both part of north-west development experts, Create Group.

The 221-room, nine storey hotel is the latest to join Hampton by Hilton’s growing portfolio, which includes 31 existing properties in the UK. Hampton by Hilton is one of the fastest growing global hotel brands, offering a consistent hotel experience at a competitive price point to business and leisure travellers alike. There are over 2,500 Hampton by Hilton hotels in 29 countries worldwide.

The hotel is operating under a Franchise Agreement with Hilton, one of the largest hotel companies in the world with nearly one million rooms in 6,300 hotels worldwide, and a Hotel Management Agreement with RBH, a leading independent hotel management and services company operating a diverse collection of branded and private label hotel properties across the UK. RBH currently manages more than 45 hotels across the UK, including three on behalf of Maven.

Located at 41 Rochdale Road, the property is well-situated to serve business and leisure travellers staying in Manchester’s vibrant Northern Quarter, which features colourful street art, independent record shops and some of the city’s most iconic cultural venues. Manchester’s popular Arndale Shopping Centre is a seven-minute walk away. The AO Arena (formerly The Manchester Arena) is a 12-minute walk from the hotel, which has the highest seating capacity of any indoor venue in the UK. Furthermore, the National Football Museum is located nearby, the Etihad Stadium is located 1.5 miles to the east and Manchester United Football Club is located 3.5 miles to the southwest. The Printworks, which is home to restaurants, bars, nightclubs, a cinema and a gym, are located 0.5 miles to the south.

Colin Anderson, Partner at Maven, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with IPIM and are thrilled to add Hilton to our brand stable for what is our first development in Manchester. The new Hampton by Hilton is situated in a superb location with a host of attractions close by, and it will cater for the rising number of visitors coming to the area for leisure and business, as well as assist with the further enhancement of the city’s vibrant Northern Quarter.”

Selina Williams, Executive Director, IP Investment Management, added: “I am very pleased to be furthering our relationship with Maven by partnering with them on our first hotel development. Despite opening in the midst of what is one of the most challenging years on record for the hospitality sector, we are optimistic about the future. Manchester is undoubtedly the UK’s second city with a bright future as part of the UKs northern powerhouse.”

Graham Dodd, Managing Director of UK and Ireland Development at Hilton said: “It is a pleasure to see Manchester’s first Hampton by Hilton property completed and one step closer to welcoming its first guests. The city’s Northern Quarter is thriving and the addition of this hotel will further boost the area’s growing economy. We’re confident the high-quality accommodation, value-added amenities and thoughtful service the Hampton brand is known for will prove popular with locals and visitors alike.”

Adrian Tottey, Managing Director of Create Construction commented: “Congratulations to all involved for completing this outstanding hotel project. The Covid-19 pandemic created a challenging environment during the build and it is a credit to the professionalism and expertise of the team that the hotel has been finished to such a high standard.”