National proptech firm, MakeUrMove, has secured a £1.3 million funding package from shareholders to achieve its ambitious growth targets. Since the launch of the UK’s first subscription service in 2019, MakeUrMove has transformed its innovative platform to focus on addressing landlord’s specific needs and putting them back in control of their rental properties.

The success and uptake of the subscription service, called ‘The Good Landlord’, resulted in additional funding from existing shareholders, PP Asset Management, with the aim of MakeUrMove doubling the number of landlord subscribers in the next six months.

Phil Pels, Owner at PP Asset Management said: “We fully believe MakeUrMove’s vision of using people-focused technology to transform the proptech sector for the better, addresses a vital gap in the market. MakeUrMove has proven over the years that its business model is viable and we are delighted to place more support behind their innovative approach to the private rented sector.”

MakeUrMove continues to lead the way in developing innovative solutions aimed at helping the private landlord, recently launching tenant pre check services, digital viewing tools, editable digital contracts and a fully compliant document sharing portal. The platform goes beyond advertising and tenant find and focuses on handling the administration and tenancy management once a tenancy begins – utility notifications, renewals, maintenance management, rent collection and safety reminders are just some of the things MakeUrMove automates for the landlord to allow them to stay in control.

The £1.3m funding will enable MakeUrMove, who launched in 2008 as the UK’s first national online letting agency, to execute new ground-breaking features. Plans in the pipeline will focus on both landlord and tenant solutions as the company recognises the importance of strengthening these relationships and building tools to support all stakeholders. The market as a whole has been poisoned by too many divisive voices and is in desperate need of a coherent solution which does more than what is currently out there. Renting and letting should not be difficult but it should be fair for everyone involved, good tenants and landlords should be celebrated and supported and MakeUrMove is on a mission to do just that.

Alexandra Morris, Managing Director of MakeUrMove, said: “This is a truly exciting time for the business, and this funding will enable us to focus on evolving our services so we can continue to support our landlords and tenants. We are dedicated to the creation of innovative solutions in the private rental sector with technology at its core and our new features in development are key for helping us to reach our ambitious growth targets.

“While the coronavirus pandemic forced much of the housing industry to close earlier this year, thanks to our flexibility and cloud-based technology, we continue to adapt to ensure we can keep supporting our landlords and help them maintain relationships with their tenants.”

MakeUrMove is a leading proptech company and the only platform of its kind aimed at landlords. It was recently recognised for its leading customer service, winning ‘Best Online Letting Agent’ at The ESTAS 2020 (The Estate Agent of the Year Awards), as well as being shortlisted in the upcoming UK Proptech Awards and UK Business Tech Awards.