Leading construction software company, COINS, have announced a new integration which they hope will speed up the entire reservation and sales process for UK home builders. The new partnership between COINS and Yourkeys will provide UK home builders with a suite of powerful features, designed to increase efficiency in the sales reservation process, driven through COINS solutions, used by many of the UK’s leading home builders.



“The benefit of using Yourkeys with COINS is that it greatly reduces the reservation process and time taken to complete a sale. During the tough times that we are all currently facing, the ability to manage the entire process remotely and more importantly digitally allows a much quicker process, ultimately saving time and money for the home builder and sales teams.” Duane Wingell, COINS



It will be much easier for home builders to review sales progress, as real-time customer information will be available within COINS – from digitally signed agreements to sales progress and reservation reports.



Yourkeys is integrated into the case management systems of over 1,100 law firms, enabling sales progression updates to be fed into COINS and providing sales teams with the tools to track real-time sales progression.



This will also reduce administration for home builders as sales reservation processes such as ID verification and document signing will be automated – reducing delays and making remote working easy.



Buyers will also be able to onboard themselves online using their mobile phone or other device.



“The COINS and Yourkeys partnership sets a new benchmark in user experience for new-home buyers. A completely digital reservation process with real-time sales progression sets a new standard for customer experience.” Riccardo Iannucci-Dawson, Yourkeys



