Located in one of the East Midlands’ most sought-after villages – Colston Bassett in the Vale of Belvoir, Nottinghamshire – is award-winning developer Guy Phoenix’s latest creation, The Knoll. Known for his bespoke, multi-million-pound, turnkey homes, which feature ultimate luxury, style and scale, Nottingham-based Guy approaches every property with a meticulous level of detail and consideration.

The five-bedroom The Knoll, which is being marketed by award winning agent FHP Living, under its ‘Distinctive Homes’ brand through its Nottingham and West Bridgford offices, is a unique and distinctive design, featuring clean, sharp lines with a Californian influence.

Set within 1.4 acres in a secluded clearing, hidden behind mature trees, the property’s woodland setting runs throughout the home, with its interior styling featuring subtle accents of nature.

Potential home owners have nearly 9,000 sq. ft. of luxury living to enjoy, including five-bedroom suites with balconies, a swimming pool complete with cascading waterfall, changing room, sauna and steam room, a large open-plan kitchen and dining area with separate formal dining area, a utility room and cloakroom space.

A major feature of The Knoll is its impressive lower ground floor entertaining space, boasting a floor to ceiling home cinema. The home boasts a 94% thermal efficiency performance, achieved through state-of-the-art products and installations.

Surrounding the ‘one-of-a-kind’ property is a silhouette of mature trees, providing total privacy, whilst allowing sunlight to stream through. The expansive, beautifully landscaped garden has plenty of stone patio areas for outside living and entertaining, and an elegant glazed detached treble garage is located within the grounds, which could double as a home office.

Surrounding nature and the ambience of the property has been carefully considered at The Knoll, with owl and bat boxes added to the surrounding trees, and subdued lighting which has been installed in and around the property to gently illuminate it – providing a striking approach as guests drive through the bronze gates and up the driveway.

Clad in aluminium and stone – with each piece hand cut multiple times to create the perfect size and shape – The Knoll has a distinctive dark grey façade, which exudes style but further enables it to sit comfortably within its natural surroundings.

The property features a state-of-the-art security system, two gated entrances and particularly desirable in today’s climate; a high-spec antibacterial air conditioning system, which is one if not the first to be installed in a residential property in the UK. The system helps eliminate most bacteria including that of COVID-19.

Speaking of the The Knoll, Guy Phoenix, said: “We continue to hold the accolade of building the finest and most desirable homes in the East Midlands and beyond, and I believe The Knoll is our best work to date. This comes from over 20 years of experience and research into the very best of high-end homes and interiors. Our properties give the luxuries our buyers want but on a completely different level.

“Every aspect of this luxury development has been taken into consideration to create an exceptional finish that our clients come to expect. From the quality of the interior styling, to the spec of appliances, to the positioning of each balcony to optimise sunlight, to the vast entertaining space, no detail has been overlooked. It’s taken two decades to get to this level and each property we build improves.

“The Knoll, as with all our homes, is inspired by incredible places and spaces I have visited and love across the globe, which can be anywhere that inspires and provides a unique experience.

“We are incredibly proud of The Knoll which is built to a different standard, and its peaceful, wooded setting adds another layer of interest as does its closeness to nature.”