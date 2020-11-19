Last week, housebuilder Dandara received permission to build 63 new homes on Clappins Lane in Naphill. Plans for the development include the delivery of 30 affordable homes (48%) the creation of public open space and a footpath connecting the new homes with the existing public Right of Way and wider village.

The development site was allocated for development in the Wycombe District Local Plan and will help the district meet its housing targets.

The housebuilder, which has recently received five stars from the HBF for quality, expects that the groundwork for the new homes will begin in the first quarter of next year and the first residents are likely to move in during the summer.

Simon Pendlebury, Sales and Marketing Director for Dandara, commented: “We are pleased to have received outline planning permission for this development of quality new homes which will offer a range of different property types. As the site falls within the Chiltern Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, we have worked hard to ensure that these homes will be built in keeping with the local area, with specific design references to the Chilterns Buildings Design Guide.”

Local residents are invited to make suggestions for road names by emailing dandara@building-relations.co.uk .

To find out more about the range of new homes coming soon to Naphill, visit www.dandara.com.