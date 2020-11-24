FRESH plans to bring much needed social housing to Nottingham and breathe life back into a historic pub, that has laid empty for a number of years, are now being considered thanks to a joint venture between Bmor and Carlton Street Trading.

The Grove, located on Castle Boulevard, Nottingham, was built in 1886 and is included on the list of Local Heritage Assets for its aesthetic and townscape value. The plans, which were submitted last week, include the conversion of the iconic building, as well as the addition of an extension over the current car park, to create 27 one-and two-bedroom social housing apartments for key workers.

Nottingham-headquartered Leonard Design has devised the scheme to preserve the existing character of the building while adding contemporary architectural points of interest. For instance, new brick and glazing will sit sympathetically against the traditional Victorian style to add a modern twist to the development.

James O’Brien, head of planning at Bmor, said: “A key milestone has been achieved with the planning submission for The Grove and we’re delighted to have reached this stage.

“The site is quite challenging in terms of the space available and protecting its heritage. This has meant that the plans have been through many iterations so we’re hopeful that this design will not only get the green light but also provide much needed social housing in Nottingham city centre.”

Sam Burt, director at Carlton Street Trading, said: “Developments such as The Grove are prime examples of how we can bring derelict heritage buildings back into use for the benefit of the community. The building has been boarded up for many years with the external facades starting to show signs of decay, so we really hope we’ll soon be able to give it a new lease of life.

“The redevelopment is essential to the building’s survival and its regeneration will be an essential part of injecting new life into this part of Nottingham.”

Bmor is a privately owned development company with a diverse portfolio of mixed-use, regeneration, and restoration projects. Its joint venture with Carlton Street Trading, a family-owned Nottingham based developer, spans across a number of projects in the Nottinghamshire area.

For further information visit www.bmor.co.uk.