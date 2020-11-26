Housing developer, Keepmoat Homes, along with their development partners Nottingham City Council and Nottingham City Homes, are celebrating the completion of their most recent development, The Edge, situated on the outskirts of Nottingham city centre, in The Meadows.

The development has transformed the area through the provision of 110 new homes and apartments along with a variety of social value initiatives delivered in the community.

Shaun Fielding, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes said: “I am very proud of the development and what we have achieved and delivered for our customers, partners and the local community. As a Nottingham based business, The Edge has enabled us to make a positive local impact and is an excellent regeneration example and truly reflects Keepmoat’s vision of Building Communities. Transforming Lives.”

Cllr Linda Woodings, Portfolio Holder for Planning, Housing and Heritage at Nottingham City Council said: “The new homes are one of a number of recent redevelopments in the Meadows area, aimed at providing a range of different styles of housing to suit different needs: from council homes; affordable rent and shared ownership; to market sale and rent.

“These new homes and the improvements to the roads, pavements and landscaping have once again made Arkwright Walk an attractive and safe route into the city for cyclists and pedestrians and continue to enhance the reputation of the Meadows as an area where people choose to live”.

Supporting the availability of affordable private rental properties in the city, Nottingham City Homes have expanded their portfolio by purchasing both apartment blocks on the development.

Nick Murphy, Chief Executive of the Nottingham City Homes Group, said: “Our LiviNG subsidiary acquires and offers homes for rent across Nottingham and lets them live responsibly with the aim of developing communities and offering private renters the benefit of security of tenure for as long as they like.

“We’re delighted to be adding these properties to our portfolio, for the benefit of Nottingham people for whom private rental offers a real alternative to buying.”