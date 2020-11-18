One of the UK’s leading build-to-rent developers has submitted a planning application for 370 new homes in the heart of Wolverhampton’s historic Canalside Quarter.

The £65M proposal directed by North West-based Placefirst is for a transformational residential scheme, to be located close to Wolverhampton’s new £150m transport Interchange on land off Lower Horseley Fields in the city centre.

The ambitious scheme, which will include the sensitive restoration of heritage canal side properties, is designed by award-winning architecture practice jmarchitects.

The development will deliver the first phase of a canal side community as part of a major regeneration project in the area, providing a mix of townhouses and new build apartments across five acres of brownfield land.

Placefirst has worked collaboratively with the City of Wolverhampton Council and undertook an online public consultation ahead of submission. Discussions have also taken place with the Canal and River Trust and West Midlands Combined Authority. WSP is acting as planning consultant.

The proposed development will regenerate this historic canalside location, creating a new promenade, public open spaces, landscaping and the restoration of listed buildings. New pedestrian access to the canal towpath will be provided.

David Mawson, chief executive for Placefirst commented: “With having delivered major regeneration schemes in the north of England, we’re really excited that our first proposed development in the Midlands will be transformational for such a prominent heritage location.

“The vision for this Canalside development is more than new build homes, as our focus is on opening up the canal for public use and creating a thriving community in the heart of the city centre.

“We’ve worked closely with the local council and engaged the local community to propose what we feel will be a stunning waterside residential scheme that will unearth the true potential of this historic brownfield site, close to Wolverhampton’s newly opened transport interchange.”

Councillor Stephen Simkins, Cabinet Member for City Economy, said: “These plans are aimed at delivering a major residential waterside scheme in our city centre.

“Regeneration of Canalside is a large and exciting opportunity that will require determined and skilful leadership by the council and partners to realise the opportunity.

“This planning application for a nationally significant development at this wonderful heritage location shows investment in Wolverhampton remains strong and that is critical to our recovery from Covid-19 and relighting our city.”

For further information on Wolverhampton’s Canalside Quarter, please visit https://placefirst.co.uk/.