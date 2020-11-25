MCI Developments, part of national homebuilder Keepmoat Homes, has submitted plans to Oldham Borough Council as they look to convert the site where the old spinning mill in Hathershaw was once situated into a new housing development, comprising of 99 homes.

Maple Mill was demolished following a fire and the site has been dormant since 2016. If approved, MCI Developments look to regenerate the area into a new sustainable residential community and deliver two-, three- and four- bedroom homes as well as one- and two-bedroom apartments. The properties will be available for shared ownership and affordable rent.

Alex Wood, Regional Managing Director at MCI Developments said: “Our aim for the development at Maple Mill is to transform the site into a desirable place to live and deliver much needed new homes to the residents in Hathershaw.

“The site is well positioned in terms of amenities and access to public transport to Oldham city centre along with areas further afield. If our plans are approved, all the homes will be affordable, ensuring the development is a major social benefit to the community on a site that’s been left vacant and a blight on the locality for many years.”

MCI Developments is working alongside Lichfields who are acting as planning consultants on the site along with E3P, Trevor Bridge Associates, Ironside Farrar and IGE Consulting.