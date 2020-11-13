Caddick Construction, part of the Yorkshire-based Caddick Group, has completed on the £154m Moda Angel Gardens B2R scheme in Manchester.

Caddick has officially handed over the 35-storey neighbourhood to Moda Living, the flagship development in Moda’s growing £2.5bn portfolio.

Caddick Construction originally took over the contract in 2018, just months into the build after incumbents Carillion went into liquidation. Caddick’s intervention kept the scheme open and also helped safeguard 500 jobs. The build-to-rent project remains one of the largest outside of London and also includes 20,000 sq. ft of commercial space.

Originally built on the site of Manchester’s first steam-powered cotton mill, Moda Angel Gardens now offers 466 high quality homes, ranging from studios to three-beds. Residents also have access to shared amenities including: a 24-hour gym and concierge service, parking, communal lounges including a library, cinema room and private dining room, co-working space and a multi-use roof terrace including a football pitch.

On the corner of Miller Street and Rochdale Road, it sits across from Victoria Station and forms a key part of the exciting 20-acre NOMA neighbourhood in the city centre.

Adrian Dobson, Caddick Construction’s Managing Director, said: “This has been a momentous scheme in every sense; from its size and quality of the build right through to the physical contribution it is making on a gateway district of Manchester’s city centre.

“We are delighted to be able to hand over this prestigious project and the final result is testament to the team who have worked incredibly hard to deliver a truly iconic neighbourhood.

He added: “Caddick Construction continues to grow its residential portfolio across the North and despite 2020 being an unprecedented year for the industry, we are confident there is still much to look forward to.”

Architects were Ryder Architecture Ltd, with structural engineering provided by Burohappold Engineering. Quantity surveyors were Spring & Co Ltd.